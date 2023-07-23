On July 15, 2023, the community and beyond formed up at Owego Free Academy to depart on a 100-mile escorted ride down Route 38, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway of Valor. The ride ended in Hannibal, N.Y.
Mike Slavick, pictured, takes time away from his personal construction services to attend one of the many rides he commits to. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)
Along Route 38, residents stepped outside to pay tribute as well. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Ezra Humphrey is pictured alongside his motorcycle. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)
Pictured, from left, are John Vassil, and Katie and John Coniff. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)
ohn Lebelle is pictured with his one of a kind top hat. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)
Pictured are John and Cheryl Bryan with their 2018 aural Motorcycle. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)
Pictured is Gordon Bowen and Polaris Slingshot. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)
Pictured, from left, are Tracy and Steve Lindsey, and Ray Lasky. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)
Pictured is Bob Tvaroha, of the Blue Knights. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)
Former law enforcement officer Johnson, and Paul Pagliaro, are pictured at OFA, and prior to the ride’s departure on July 15. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)
Pictured, from left, Paul Pagliaro of Ithaca N.Y., John Brown of Cortland N.Y., and Kent Tryon of Dryden N.Y. prepare to depart on the ride from Owego, N.Y. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)
Campville Fire Department drapes a flag along Route 38 in Owego, and just prior to the ride passing through. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Campville Fire Department drapes a flag along Route 38 in Owego, and just prior to the ride passing through. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Campville Fire Department drapes a flag along Route 38 in Owego, and just prior to the ride passing through. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Be the first to comment on "Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway of Valor Tribute Ride; July 15, 2023"