Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway of Valor Tribute Ride; July 15, 2023

Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway of Valor Tribute Ride; July 15, 2023Campville Fire Department drapes a flag along Route 38 in Owego, and just prior to the ride passing through. (Photo by Wendy Post)

Posted By: psadvert July 23, 2023

On July 15, 2023, the community and beyond formed up at Owego Free Academy to depart on a 100-mile escorted ride down Route 38, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway of Valor. The ride ended in Hannibal, N.Y. 

Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway of Valor Tribute Ride; July 15, 2023

Mike Slavick, pictured, takes time away from his personal construction services to attend one of the many rides he commits to. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)

Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway of Valor Tribute Ride; July 15, 2023

Along Route 38, residents stepped outside to pay tribute as well. (Photo by Wendy Post)

Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway of Valor Tribute Ride; July 15, 2023

Ezra Humphrey is pictured alongside his motorcycle. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)

Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway of Valor Tribute Ride; July 15, 2023

Pictured, from left, are John Vassil, and Katie and John Coniff. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)

Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway of Valor Tribute Ride; July 15, 2023

ohn Lebelle is pictured with his one of a kind top hat. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)

Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway of Valor Tribute Ride; July 15, 2023

Pictured are John and Cheryl Bryan with their 2018 aural Motorcycle. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)

Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway of Valor Tribute Ride; July 15, 2023

Pictured is Gordon Bowen and Polaris Slingshot. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)

Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway of Valor Tribute Ride; July 15, 2023

Pictured, from left, are Tracy and Steve Lindsey, and Ray Lasky. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)

Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway of Valor Tribute Ride; July 15, 2023

Pictured is Bob Tvaroha, of the Blue Knights. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)

Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway of Valor Tribute Ride; July 15, 2023

Former law enforcement officer Johnson, and Paul Pagliaro, are pictured at OFA, and prior to the ride’s departure on July 15. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)

Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway of Valor Tribute Ride; July 15, 2023

Pictured, from left, Paul Pagliaro of Ithaca N.Y., John Brown of Cortland N.Y., and Kent Tryon of Dryden N.Y. prepare to depart on the ride from Owego, N.Y. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)

Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway of Valor Tribute Ride; July 15, 2023

Campville Fire Department drapes a flag along Route 38 in Owego, and just prior to the ride passing through. (Photo by Wendy Post)

Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway of Valor Tribute Ride; July 15, 2023

Campville Fire Department drapes a flag along Route 38 in Owego, and just prior to the ride passing through. (Photo by Wendy Post)

Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway of Valor Tribute Ride; July 15, 2023

Campville Fire Department drapes a flag along Route 38 in Owego, and just prior to the ride passing through. (Photo by Wendy Post)

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway of Valor Tribute Ride; July 15, 2023"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*