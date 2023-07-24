Letter: Out of control government

Dear Editor,

This is in response to the letter to the editor published in the July 16 edition. The gist of the letter has been expressed millions of times, “anyone who does not support sustaining / increasing funding for federal program X, lacks compassion.” This one dimensional, emotionally driven line of reasoning is an all-too-common problem in the United States.

To begin with, we are SUPPOSED to be a constitutional republic. The federal government is gigantic compared to what the founders of our great nation intended. I would prefer we slashed many of the federal programs that do not fit the model of a republic of states – Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, the Federal Department of Education and yes, all food-stamp and other welfare programs. Especially since 1913 when private central banking and the federal income tax system were created (not a coincidence, each of these programs is highly dependent on the other), the federal government has been swallowing up more and more of our income in exchange for more and more entitlements.

Aside from this, our federal debt is over $32.5 trillion and counting. All federal programs must compete against each other for resources. Don’t presume an elected representative is hateful and heartless if some programs get funding increases while others do not. I have not held an elected public office, but in my 12 years of volunteering for Broome County United Way on funding allocation panels, we were continually challenged with not being able to fund every agency and every program to the level of their request – there was just not enough money to do so.

Food delivery to the poor and needy should be a priority of private charities. Even state, county, and local governments should be secondary sources. Yet state health departments often stand in the way of private charities. Sometimes “risk reducing” regulations end up causing more harm than what they are intended to prevent! I’d like to see more effort on this problem.

Some of us citizens want to see the government, especially at the federal level, cut drastically in size and scope. Proponents of super-sized government have no right to accuse us of lacking compassion. We would prefer a more localized use of government programs, and especially an emphasis upon private charity.

Sincerely,

Rich Purtell

Apalachin, N.Y.