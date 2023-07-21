Photos: Catfish Derby Winners!

The Annual Joseph Kinney Memorial Catfish Derby, Held June 3 and 4, had a tremendous turnout this year. Pictured is the grand prize winner in the adult division, Gregory Jenkins of Rome, N.Y., whose catch weighed in at 10 lb. 47 oz. Presenting the check to Jenkins is Lee Spinner, VVA Chapter 480 president. Photo credit: Shane Spinner.
Posted By: psadvert
July 21, 2023
The Annual Joseph Kinney Memorial Catfish Derby, Held June 3 and 4, had a tremendous turnout this year. Pictured is the 1st place winner for youth, Camden Lewis of Owego, with a catch that weighed in at 9 lbs. 14 oz. Presenting the trophy to Lewis is Lee Spinner, VVA Chapter 480 president. Photo credit: Shane Spinner.
The Annual Joseph Kinney Memorial Catfish Derby, Held June 3 and 4, had a tremendous turnout this year. Pictured is the winner of the trophy for the smallest catfish, Patrick Cornelius of Endicott, whose catch weighed in at .55 ounces. Presenting the trophy to Cornelius is Lee Spinner, VVA Chapter 480 president. Photo credit: Shane Spinner.
