Tioga County Property Transactions

On July 7, 2023, property located at 10 O’Brien Ave., Town of Owego, from Patricia Griffis to Donald and Linda Raymond for $195,000.

On July 7, 2023, property located at 5 Oxford Dr., Town of Owego, from Dorothy Kuehl to Sarah Willis and Christian McCarville for $276,000

On July 7, 2023, property located at Ballou Hill Road, Town of Berkshire, from Regina Hazelton to Lorraine Hobbie for $22,000.

On July 10, 2023, property located at 6 Jamie Ave., Town of Owego, from Kevin and Bryna Kobza to Natalie Baker for $175,000.

On July 10, 2023, property located at 30 Jewett Hill Rd., Town of Berkshire, from Michael Langton to Samantha and Joseph Genest for $145,000.

On July 11, 2023, property located at Main Street, Town of Owego, from Clearhouser LLC to 405 Commerce LLC for $560,000.

On July 11, 2023, property located at 12 Parmerton Dr., Town of Owego, from Diane Remick to Brian Palmiter Jr. and Maria Gable for $292,500.

On July 12, 2023, property located at 1203 Beach Rd., Town of Owego, from Gwendolyn Widell to Robert Laman III for $849,900.