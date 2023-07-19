Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of July 3, 2023 through July 9, 2023 there were 132 calls for service, 20 traffic tickets were issued, there were no Mental Health Holds reported, and the department responded to one motor vehicle accident.

The department also reported the following arrests.

Michelle L. Reich, age 27 of Vestal, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Misdemeanor), Speed in Zone (Violation), and Uninspected Motor Vehicle (Violation) following a Traffic Stop on State Route 17. Reich was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Brandy L. Daniel, age 41 of Tioga, N.Y., was picked up on a Fugitive From Justice Arrest Warrant issued by Somerset County Sheriff’s Office, State of New Jersey, following a Pedestrian Stop on Fox Street. Daniel was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Jennifer M. Decker, age 33 of Owego, N.Y., was picked up on an Arrest Warrant issued by Johnson City Police, following a investigation of Disturbance on North Avenue. Decker was turned over to Johnson City Police custody for arraignment at Broome County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Brian A. Nichols, age 45 of Tioga, N.Y., was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor) following a Traffic Stop on State Route 17. Nichols was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Jason R. Relyea, age 33 of Johnson City, N.Y. was arrested for Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Misdemeanor), following a Traffic Stop on State Route 17. Relyea was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.



Saraea L. Banks, age 29 of Johnson City, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Misdemeanor) following a Traffic Stop on State Route 17. Banks was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.