The Benefits of Meditation; What is your vision of yourself today

Life is a game of forgetting and remembering. We lose the game of life when we forget who we truly are. We are victorious in life when we remember we are souls, spiritual light giving life to the human body.

The soul is a thinking being, non-physical, eternal, loving, blissful and peaceful. With meditation we remember our true eternal identity of being a soul, making our thoughts become free of negativity and weakness.

This is the time to be aware of the difference between what is original and true in us and what is acquired and false. Learn to create the moments you need to renew the self in meditation, and begin making effort to change, as we recognize falsehood, and these wasteful and negative thoughts do not belong to us and rob us of our hope.

It takes a second to stop and think, “Now I shall go inside.” What do you see? What is your vision of yourself today – patient or irritated, positive or negative, tight and stressed or relaxed and peaceful?

Vision is one of the secrets of personal transformation. When we meditate, we first visualize the self as a sparkling star located at the center of the forehead, radiating peace, love, and joy. In this pure feeling, we travel as a being of light to the soul world, which exists beyond the physical Universe.

We make a deep connection with God, visualizing this Supreme Being like an eternal sparkling spiritual star but a unique Soul of eternal unchanging Spiritual Truth, Love, Light and Might. The Spiritual Father listens to us when we connect and talk with Him in meditation.

Have a conversation with God everyday and be filled with power to face life’s difficult situations without fear and impatience. When we connect to the One up above who is the Truth, we draw that energy into us. Truth is a very powerful energy and fills the soul with immense power. In a second, you will pass beyond the muddle and find yourself in your original state of peace.

The power of meditation quiets the noise in the mind and saves energy from the creation of scattered thoughts, creating our tiredness and confusion. Your mental energy is not wasted as any leaks arising from dwelling on the past or worrying about the future are consciously plugged!

Meditation makes the inner voice clearer. With this clarity, it becomes easy for our mind to focus. When the mind is focused we act more efficiently, which leads to an increase in productivity. Visualize yourself at your best and you will be, and this vision will be seen in your actions. This is how we successfully create our own life and help others do the same.

(Yvonne Risely, from Owego, N.Y., can be reached at bkchirya@gmail.com. Sister Chirya is a student and teacher with the Brahma Kumaris World Spiritual University for over 40 years. She has a BSc from Cornell University in Education, and is published in several national publications and the Daily Guardian in Delhi.)