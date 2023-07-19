Readers’ Column for the week of July 16, 2023

You may call The Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2378 24-hours a day, or email comments to readerscolumn@stny.rr.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any message.

I’d like to know how many other people in the State of New York are getting shafted by that stupid smart meter. I never gave anybody permission to go to my place and take my box out and if it’s got anything to do with that stupid nonsense garbage they got all over the place, those solar panels, I want my meter back. I never signed up for that junk, and I never will. That’s Cuomo’s doing and Hochul’s doing, and idiot Newsom, and I don’t want any part of it. I will never sign, so bring my meter back!

What happened to 91.9, the Catholic radio station, which is FM? Does anybody know?

Once again, Mr. Jim Outman writes another wonderful Letter to the Editor. Keep them coming, Jim, I agree with everything you say!

Where can we agree? A distinction between weather and climate. Where do we agree? Climate change is real. Need for renewable energy. Reduced bills including but not limited to energy. Drought caused Canadian forest fires. Appropriately sized units of solar and wind are functional. Seals and approaching ships are also indicators. Internet sources indicate water vapor accounts for between 50 and 60 percent of Greenhouse effect. Questions have a purpose. Clarification required. A question does not establish opposition. They serve to avoid unintended consequences and willful ignorance. Do interpretations lead to an optional process to the same result? Does an alternate process of obtaining modifying and storing energy actually reduce the energy involved in climate change? Where do the freed electrons go? Some go to lightning? Is human respiration a source of carbon dioxide and water vapor; population change effect. Limited outside burning – reduce particulates and clouds more direct sunlight. You know the effects of clouds passing overhead on a sunny day.

Where do you start to get Tioga County to change the laws regarding fireworks? A Trailer Park is no place for fireworks, especially when they go on the week before and the week after because of your neighbor down the street. If someone knows where I can start, please respond to this paper.

I would like to thank the people that helped me when I fell in the Price Chopper parking lot last Monday. Thank you.

The Deities of Climate Change are claiming the recent flooding in Downstate and Vermont represent the New Normal. Does that mean like in Owego in 2006 and 2011 and the Vermont flood of 2011? Or has this had anything to do with the El Nino cycle? Do the past two decades of abnormally low hurricanes represent the new normal? Follow the science. Al Gore says, “Touch your nose”.

Yes, NYSEG is replacing old meters with new smart meters in an effort to get up to the 21st century. Customers will be able to see their usage on an app or their computer, and you will be able to see how your usage will go down in real time when you turn off specific electronics. The meters will also allow NYSEG to pinpoint outages, which will send an automatic phone call to people who have a confirmed outage instead of us having to call in to find out.

Dear neighbor, you may not know this, but your dogs bark; all day long. This is a quiet neighborhood. And you’re not home to hear it. But all of the rest of us do.

Yes, some people belong in rubber rooms alright.

Big thanks to the lady that stopped last week north of Owego and offered us water as we waited for a tow truck. There are still some caring people out there!

The scammers are very busy. I received three “spam risk” phone calls in an hour and a half. New, to me at least, emails claiming to be from companies I do business with offering fabulous free prizes, just for me! These folks are evil – instead of using their ingenuity to cure cancer or even fix my dishwasher, they prey on the ignorance of their fellow human beings. Simply do not respond to any of these communications! If you are concerned it is something legitimate, check it out first using the legitimate phone number or email address! NOT the one given in the suspicious communication. About 99.9% of the time your suspicions that the communication is a scam will be confirmed. We should start making these people get real jobs, like repairing our horrendous highways.

Vanderpool Road in Willseyville needs attention; the ditches need dug, the weeds need mowing, and the road needs repaving. Of the utmost importance, I’ve been on seasonal roads that are better maintained; the bus turnaround is falling into the creek, and even the NYSEG tree service worker commented on how bad the road was. Come on supervisors; earn your paycheck.

National Political Viewpoints

Who in God’s name would donate to multimillionaire Trump who can afford to pay for his own campaign? Does anyone have an answer? I myself would donate to a children’s research hospital, or donate to the poor, or even to dog shelters before giving Trump a penny.

The Democrats give freedom; Republicans take freedom away.

Fox TV faces losing its FCC broadcasting license threat over false election claims and the Jan. 6 lies, knowingly peddling falsehoods over and over again on the airwaves to its viewers. Fox is currently being sued with five lawsuits, in addition to paying out close to $1 billion to Dominion Voting Systems. Fox is finally starting to be held accountable for deceiving viewers, to the point of facing possible bankruptcy and now losing its FCC broadcasting license.

I’m a Democrat, and have been for 70 years. I’m going to tell you how it is. I just watched Donald Trump with CNN. He said to stop all this nonsense, this climate crap, and that he’s going to drill. So I’m going to tell you something, Hochul, I voted for you people, but not this time around. I, along with hundreds and thousands of other people have had it with your stupid climate nonsense. You keep shoving it down our throat. You should be thinking about those people and those high taxes, not this climate crap. What are you looking for, some kind of Nobel Prize?

Trump is a national security threat and undermines our own intelligence agencies and people’s faith in them when he chooses to believe Russia’s Putin over all of our own intelligence agencies. Trump falsely denies that Russia helped put him into the White House in 2016. Why does Trump believe Russians and not believe Americans?

The comedy show continues, all free of charge. Joe jets over to England to talk about climate change. Does he realize what that jet runs on? And they cannot find who planted the cocaine in the White House? I believe we all know where it came from, and the media is hiding it because they think we are stupid. Why haven’t Biden and Harris been impeached already? This is no longer funny. This is really, really sad for our country.

Back when America was great, would a president have been labeled a traitor if he wanted to override or overthrow the Constitution of the United States?

Our country and state is in serious trouble, and where is our president? Out of the country. He doesn’t even know which way to turn, left or right. Really. We need change.

Chuck Schumer, do everyone a favor and resign from politics.

I’m getting impatient already; start the impeachment of Kamala and Joe.

I would love to see a Trump DeSantis ticket. However, it is not possible. The constitution forbids the president and Vice President from being residents in the same state. Trump would have to change his residency to New York, New Jersey or Nevada to make it happen.

For the person who lost his job and condemning President Biden about it, go find another one! There are plenty out there.

Hunter Biden pleaded guilty and was held accountable. Why would a parent not support and stand by his child?

I’m guessing that nobody heard about the seven-year-old girl who was shot twice during a road rage incident last weekend in Houston. I make that assumption because it’s the sort of gun violence that happens on a daily basis, all over the country, so these events are no longer newsworthy. The shooter was enraged because the mother of the seven-year-old took too long to step on the gas after a light turned green. Now, according to many comments in this column, the only way to stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun. I guess we need to start arming our seven-year-olds, right? What if — and hear me out, because this is a wild idea, but what if we didn’t have guns for every person in America? What if every town in America didn’t have several gun shops? What if we were more like every other country in the world, where gun ownership isn’t the priority of 70% of the population and gun deaths are practically nonexistent? What then?