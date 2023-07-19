First-Ever Kickball Tournament planned to benefit the Tioga County Jr. Chamber

Lace up your sneakers and meet at the diamond! The Tioga County Chamber Foundation is gearing up for this year’s ‘Kickoff Tioga’ kickball tournament, to be held on Saturday, July 22. All proceeds from this year’s event, which the Foundation plans to be an annual tradition, will benefit the Tioga County Jr. Chamber.

According to the Chamber, the purpose of the Jr. Chamber, an internship program for students overseen by the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce, is to empower and inspire young individuals within our community to develop leadership skills, foster personal growth, and make a positive impact on society. Through various programs, events and networking opportunities, the Jr. Chamber aims to provide a platform for young professionals to connect, learn, and contribute to the betterment of Tioga County and its surrounding areas.

“We believe in cultivating the next generation of leaders who will shape the future of our region and create a legacy of excellence,” Sabrina Henriques, president and CEO of the Tioga County Chamber Foundation, said.

She added, “The Tioga County Jr. Chamber is composed of students who are our community’s future entrepreneurs and business leaders, and this fundraiser will support their events and efforts in the 2023-2024 school year.”

The fun will kick off at 11 a.m. at the Campville Commons, located at 259 Brainard St., Endicott. Participants are asked to register online at www.tiogachamber.com by July 8.

Excellus, M&T Bank, Tioga State Bank, Chemung Canal, and Alternatives Federal Credit Union are serving as sponsors for this event.