What’s Happening for the week of July 16, 2023

JULY

Trivia, 1st Wednesday of the month, 7 to 9 p.m., Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego. The cost is $5 per person. The first-place team is awarded a prize at a value of $25. There will be light snacks to munch on, and refreshments will be available for purchase.

Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL) Class meets Tuesday and Thursday at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. This new class focuses on strength, balance and fitness for adults aged 65 and older. There will be 24 classes plus a pre and post assessment. Registration required by calling (607) 687-4120, ext. 315.

Meditation with Ed Valentin – Fridays from 1 to 2 p.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. The Meditation sessions will be guided, focusing on breathing and healing. For more information, call (607) 687-4120 ext. 335.

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday – Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Suggested contribution of $5 for those 60 and older, and $7 for those under 60. Meal includes entrée, side dishes, beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults meets every Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Caregivers Support Group meets on the 4th Friday of each month at 2 p.m. in-person or via Go-To Meeting. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities Inc. at (607) 687-4120, ext. 315.

The Alzheimer’s Association offers a remote support group the 3rd Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

Newark Valley Food Pantry is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 3 to 4 p.m. They are also open every Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. at 78 Whig St., Newark Valley. For residents of the 13811 zip code areas.

The First-Time Leader Development Program, January through Oct. 3 on every Tuesday of the month, 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Tioga Downs Casino, 2384 W. River Rd., Nichols. For more information, email to tds@tdspi.com, visit www.tdspi.com, or call (607) 221-6191.

Yoga, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Tuesday, Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Summer Reading Club and Weekly Crafts, every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, June 26 to Aug. 4, 2 to 4:30 p.m., Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten.

JULY 16

Fanny Crosby Musical Play including Audience Hymn Singing, 3 p.m., North Rome Wesleyan Church, 3374 North Rome Rd., Rome, Pa. Free Admission. For additional information, call (570) 268-5035. Sponsored by P. P. Bliss Gospel Songwriters Museum.

JULY 17

American Girl Program, 1 to 3 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Registration required by calling (607) 625-3333.

Newark Valley Community Connection Lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Newark Valley United Church of Christ hall, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. Cost is a $5 suggested donation for those 60 and over, $7 suggested donation for those under 60.

JULY 18

Kids Yoga, 10:30 a.m., Berkshire Free Library, corner of Route 38 and Jewett Hill Road, Berkshire. RSVP to bfl@htva.net or call (607) 657-4418 to hold your place.

Awesome Things on the GFJ Library Website, 1 p.m. Virtual only, no registration. Go to tinyurl.com/GFJTC-class at class time and enter your email.

JULY 19

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor.

Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Directors Monthly Meeting, 9 a.m., SWCD Office, 183 Corporate Dr., Owego. For questions, call (607) 687-3553.

Acupressure Class, 4:30 p.m., Candor Free Library, 2 Bank St., Candor. Call or text (607) 354-1037 or email to LifeAlignment4You@gmail.com to sign up.

Ice Cream social, 6 to 8 p.m., Whittemore Hill United Methodist Church, 1349 Whittemore Hill Rd., Owego.

Tioga County Planning Board Meeting, 7 p.m., Tioga County Health and Human Services Building, Room 2139, 1062 State Route 38, Owego. For more information, contact Elaine Jardine, Tioga County Planning director, at (607) 687-8257, or via email to jardinee@tiogacountyny.gov.

JULY 20

Summer Picnic and Michael Pero Performance, 11:30 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Build your own burger and hot dog bar with a variety of toppings and side dishes. Suggested contribution is $5 for those aged 60 and older, and $7 for those under 60. Reservations required by calling (607) 687-4120, ext. 320.

ACT Free Community Dinner, 5 p.m., Owego Methodist Church, 261 Main St., Owego. This is a sit-down, congregate dinner.

Afternoon Book Club “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy” by John Le Carre, 1 to 2 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Family Night with Pirate Captain Rick Martinez, 7 to 8 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Tioga County 2nd Legislative Workshop, 10 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Just Say Yes to Fruits and Vegetables with the Food Bank of the Southern Tier, 10-11 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd. in Owego. Free cooking demonstration with easy, low-cost recipes and tips on new ways to use common pantry foods. Guests can taste prepared recipes and participate in educational group discussions on nutrition topics to support good health. Call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 to reserve your seat.

Discover the Power of YouTube, 3 p.m. Virtual only, no registration. Visit tinyurl.com/GFJTC-class at class time and enter your email.

JULY 21

Depot Friday Nights: Donna and the Mystics, 7 p.m., The Depot, Newark Valley. Refreshments available. Bring a lawn chair.

Family Improv Class by Time Collins, 2 p.m., Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten. For all ages!

Spencer Senior Social Hour, NY Connects Office Hours and Trivia, Inspire S-VE Community & Fitness Center, 57 E. Tioga St., Spencer, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Enjoy good food, great company and trivia. Call (607) 687-4120 to reserve your seat.

JULY 22

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Berkshire Blueberry and Book Festival, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., corner of Route 38 and Jewett Hill Road, Berkshire.

Family Fun Day is taking place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Tracy Creek Memorial Church, 4 Knight Rd., Vestal. Enjoy a free BBQ lunch, and bounce houses, yard games, and crafts.

Chicken BBQ and Silent Auction, noon to 2 p.m., Barton Community Club, 519 Old Barton Rd., Barton. The cost is $12 per person for a meal, or half chicken only for $9. Meal includes half chicken, baked beans, pasta salad, a roll and dessert.

The 110th Mason Reunion will be held at 1 p.m. at Julie & Scott Parker’s Pond, 21 Old Landon Rd., Canton, Pa. Bring a dish to pass, tableware, auction item, and family information for sharing. A cold meat tray, rolls and lemonade will be provided. There will be games, an auction, drawings, and fun for all.

JULY 23

Ireland’s Piano Man Cahal Dunne, doors open 1 p.m., concert at 2 p.m., Owego Moose Lodge, 3 Goodrich Rd., Owego. The cost is $25 per person. Reservations are required by July 16 by calling Marianne at (607) 748-3719.

Hot Dogs and S’mores at the Fire Pit, 5-6 p.m., Doris Smith Community Garden, Tioga Center United Methodist Church, 3022 State Route 17C. This is a free community event.

JULY 24

Name that Scam – Lifespan of Greater Rochester will present “Name that Scam” at 1 p.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, located at 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd. in Owego. This fun-filled and interactive presentation will have you listening to hit songs from the 50’s, 60’s, and 70’s while learning about scams that target older adults. This event is free to the public. Registration is appreciated by calling Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120.

JULY 24 to 26

Global Leadership Now Girls “Learning Leadership” event, for girls ages 13-17, will be held at the Owego Elks Lodge. To learn more and register, visit GlobalLeadershipNow.com.

JULY 25

Craft of Your Choice, 10:30 a.m., Berkshire Free Library, Corner of Route 38 and Jewett Hill Road, Berkshire. RSVP to bfl@htva.net or call (607) 657 4418 to hold your place.

Library 101, 6 p.m., GFJ Library, 1001 Park St., Endicott. In person only, registration required. For more information, call (607) 757-5350 or visit www.gfjlibrary.org/tc.

JULY 26

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor.

JULY 27

ACT Free Community Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

Family Night with the Sciencenter, 7 to 8 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

NY Connects Office Hours – Join Tioga Opportunities, Inc. for information and assistance from 10 a.m. to noon at the Apalachin Library, located at 719 Main St. in Apalachin.

Awesome Things on the GFJ Library Website, 11 a.m., at Broome West Senior Center, 2801 Wayne St., Endicott.

Resume Building and Interview Skills, 6 p.m., GFJ Library, 1001 Park St., Endicott. In person only, registration required. For more information, call (607) 757-5350 or visit www.gfjlibrary.org/tc.

JULY 28

Depot Friday Nights: Pat Kane, 7 p.m., The Depot in Newark Valley. Refreshments available. Bring a lawn chair.

Van Etten Book Club: ‘Unfollow’ by Megan Phelps-Roper, 12 p.m., 6 Gee St., Van Etten.

A Tromp Through the Swamp presented by Tom Seiling, 10:30 a.m., Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten. For all ages!

JULY 29

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Makerspace Sewing Class, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Registration required by calling (607) 625-3333.

AUGUST 1

Make Your Own Bird House, 10:30 a.m., Berkshire Free Library, Corner of Route 38 and Jewett Hill Road, Berkshire. RSVP to bfl@htva.net or call (607) 657-4418 to hold your place.

AUGUST 2

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor.

AUGUST 3

ACT Free Community Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

AUGUST 4

Caroline Center Church Fish Fry, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., 719 Buffalo Rd., Brooktondale. Eat in or carryout. Dinners are $15 and include fried fish, broiled fish or chicken, baked potato and roll, coleslaw or applesauce, and dessert.

Depot Friday Nights: Ryan Wilson, doors open at 5:30 p.m., the show runs from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., The Depot in Newark Valley. Refreshments available. Bring a lawn chair.

Grillin’ and Chillin’, 5 to 7:30 p.m., American Legion Post 401, 263 Front St., Owego. Menu features Ribeye Sandwiches, Burgers and Hot Dogs, with sides or without. The menu may vary from month to month; ages under five eat free.

A Dinosaur Expedition Adventure presented by Roberta and Mike Straka, 2 p.m., Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten. For all ages!

AUGUST 5

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Free Food Giveaway, 10 to 11 a.m., Tioga County Rural Ministry, 143 North Ave., Owego. Open to low- to moderate-income individuals and families, and registration is required. Call (607) 687-3021 before Aug. 2 at 4 p.m. Bring your own bags or boxes.

AUGUST 8

Science Center Reptile Exhibit, 10:30 a.m., Berkshire Free Library, corner of Route 38 and Jewett Hill Road, Berkshire. RSVP to bfl@htva.net or call (607) 657-4418 to hold your place.

AUGUST 9

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor.

AUGUST 10

ACT Free Community Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

Doug’s Fish Fry, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Walgreen Parking Lot, Main Street, Owego. Sponsored by St. Paul’s ECW.

AUGUST 11

Depot Friday Nights: Gregg Neff, doors open at 5:30 p.m., the show runs from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., The Depot in Newark Valley. Refreshments available. Bring a lawn chair.

AUGUST 12

Next to Kin will perform at Trout Ponds Park in the Village of Newark Valley from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. This free event is made possible with funding from the NYS Council on the Arts Re-grant Program.

Bingo, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Legion, 263 Front St., Owego.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

AUGUST 14

Berkshire Free Library Monthly Board of Trustees meeting, Berkshire Free Library, Route 38, Berkshire, or via Zoom. Contact Fran at BFL@htva.net for more information.

AUGUST 15

Come Paint and Cook with Caitlin, 10:30 a.m., Berkshire Free Library, corner of Route 38 and Jewett Hill Road, Berkshire. RSVP to bfl@htva.net or call (607) 657-4418 to hold your place.

AUGUST 16

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor.

Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Directors Monthly Meeting, 9 a.m., SWCD Office, 183 Corporate Dr., Owego. For questions, call (607) 687-3553.

Affirmations and Journaling Class, 4:30 p.m., Candor Free Library, 2 Bank St., Candor. Call or text (607) 354-1037 or email to LifeAlignment4You@gmail.com to sign up.

AUGUST 18

Depot Friday Nights: Rick Pedro, doors open at 5:30 p.m., the show runs from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., The Depot in Newark Valley. Refreshments available. Bring a lawn chair.

AUGUST 22

Summer Party, 10:30 a.m., Berkshire Free Library, Corner of Route 38 and Jewett Hill Road, Berkshire. RSVP to bfl@htva.net or call (607) 657-4418 to hold your place.

AUGUST 25

Depot Friday Nights: Tom and Marie, doors open at 5:30 p.m., the show runs from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., The Depot in Newark Valley. Refreshments available. Bring a lawn chair.

AUGUST 25 and 26

Larry Ward Memorial Book and Bake Sale, Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Waverly Community Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly.

SEPTEMBER 1

Grillin’ and Chillin’, 5 to 7:30 p.m., American Legion Post 401, 263 Front St., Owego. Menu features Ribeye Sandwiches, Burgers and Hot Dogs, with sides or without. The menu may vary from month to month; ages under five eat free.

SEPTEMBER 15 and 16

OFA Class of 1978 45th Class Reunion, Mixer on Friday at 6 p.m. at the John Barleycorn, located on Front Street in Owego; Saturday begins with golf at 8:30 a.m., cocktails at 6 p.m., and dinner at 7 p.m. at The Golf Club at Owego, 2771 Waits Road, Owego.

SEPTEMBER 20

Meditation Class, 4:30 p.m., Candor Free Library, 2 Bank St., Candor. Call or text (607) 354-1037 or email to LifeAlignment4You@gmail.com to sign up.