Reminder: Benefit to support the ‘Junk Yard Jet’ taking place Sunday

On Sunday, July 16, there will be a gathering to support Doug Worthing’s family at the Owego Moose, located at 3 Goodrich Rd., from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will include a chicken barbecue, live auction, basket raffles, and more. All proceeds will benefit the Worthing Family.

Among the auctions and raffles on Sunday will be a “Junk Yard Jet” demo derby car, and as part of the benefit. According to the organizers, tickets for the demo car auction are $10.

In August of 2017, Worthing was doing two things he liked to do, driving a race car and helping a friend. A well-known dirt-track racer for over 30 years, and known as “The Junkyard Jet,” Worthing was severely injured while driving a vintage race car in an exhibition race at the Tioga County Fair.

Doug sustained serious burns and a debilitating head injury that has resulted in numerous neurological problems, dietary challenges and a continuous uphill battle for him and his family; a battle that continues.

Friends, family and community members are encouraged to attend and help Doug and his family in his continued care and recovery.