Owego got ‘Picked’

Chris Knickerbocker, local artist and owner of Old Souls Home in Owego, N.Y., was featured last week on the hit TV show, “American Pickers.” The episode aired on July 12 at 9 p.m., and included a Watch Party at the Ti-Ahwaga Community Players theatre, located at 42 Delphine St. in Owego.

In a post following the show, Knickerbocker, or #KnickerPicker, thanked the community and beyond for sharing this journey with her.

To view the airing, visit https://play.history.com/shows/american-pickers and watch for a recap of the filming in Owego. To read a previous feature about the show, visit www.owegopennysaver.com/PS/2023/07/11/american-pickers-airing-puts-the-spotlight-on-owego/. Photo provided by Sebby S. Truesdail.