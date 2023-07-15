Annual Sundaes at the Farm to showcase Engelbert Farms

The Tioga County Agricultural Resource Group recently announced that Sundaes at the Farm is set for July 16, from noon to 3 p.m. at Engelbert Farms, located at 263 W. River Rd. in Nichols, N.Y. This FREE, family, agricultural event is both fun and educational.

As in past years there will be self-guided barn tours with farmers on hand to answer questions, baby calves and other farm animals, educational displays, the 4-H food booth, and live music. The Tioga County Dairy Princess and her Ambassadors will serve free ice cream sundaes with toppings made from local ingredients.

Every year hundreds of residents and visitors travel the country roads of Tioga County to attend Sundaes at the Farm, which is hosted by a different farm every year, to celebrate the agricultural roots of Tioga County. This is a fun way to spend the day, a great way to get to know your local farmers and to learn about local agriculture. Engelbert Farms is a working farm, so attendees should wear proper footwear.

Engelbert Farms is a certified organic dairy farm located in Nichols, N.Y. The Engelbert family has been farming in the Southern Tier of New York since 1848, and in Nichols since 1911.

Kevin and Lisa took over management of the farm in 1980, and started transitioning it to organic in 1981. They’ve been farming organically since 1981, and became certified organic in 1984 – the first certified organic dairy farm in the U.S.! Their sons, Joe and John, took over management in 2010 and are the 5th generation to farm at the current location.

Ward & Van Scoy, Tioga Downs Racetrack, the Tioga County Farm Bureau, Tioga State Bank, Scott Smith & Son, Dairy Farmers of America, Chobani, Organic Valley, and Cabot sponsor the Sundaes at the Farm event.

Tioga County Agricultural Resource Group is the host for the event. They are a county association made up of representatives from several Tioga County organizations, and farmers who collaborate on agricultural initiatives and events.

For more information, contact the Tioga County Tourism Office at the Tioga County Visitors Center, located at 200–204 Front St. in Owego, or call (607) 687-7440. Check out Sundaes at the Farm on Facebook for updates and more information.