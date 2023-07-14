Chicken BBQ taking place July 21 at Owego’s Elks Lodge

The Owego Elks Lodge will be serving Chicken BBQ dinners at the Lodge on Friday, July 21, from 5 p.m. until gone. Dinners are $13 each.

The Lodge card group, affectionately known as the Pink Flamingo Card Players, will be cooking the famous Chicken BBQs that once graced the lawn of the mansion. They will be using the traditional Lodge recipe from the past, filling the air with that amazing BBQ smell. Each dinner will include three sides.

Dinners will be ready at 5 p.m. and sold until gone. You can take home your purchase or choose to eat on the lawn or in the ballroom. Beverages will be available for purchase.

This BBQ is open to the public. If you wish to pre-order dinners, call the Lodge at (607) 687-1039. Leave a message with your name and phone number, and someone will return your call to confirm your dinner order. Payment can be made at the time of the dinner with cash, check, or credit.

The Owego Elks Lodge is located at 223 Front St. in the village of Owego. The profits from this dinner will benefit our Roof Replacement Fund. For more information about the Roof Replacement Project or the Lodge in general, you can call the Lodge at (607) 687-1039.