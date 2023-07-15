Berkshire Blueberry and Book Bake-Off set for July 22

Blueberry Season is coming soon. Do you have a great blueberry recipe that everyone raves about? Then the Berkshire Blueberry and Book Bake-Off is for you.

The Blueberry Bake-Off encourages all ages to join in the fun. There will be four categories: 1) blueberry pies, 2) blueberry muffins and coffee cakes, 3) baked blueberry desserts such as crumbles, crunches, buckles, brown betty, etc. 4) gluten-free blueberry versions.

This is a non-professional baking contest. Entries will be scored on appearance, texture, taste, and creativity. Winners will be announced at 11:40 a.m. on July 22, and prizes and ribbons will be awarded in each category and division as well as a best in show at that time. After the judging, all entries will be sold by the piece.

Registration forms are available at www.berkshirefreelibrary.org or the Berkshire Free Library, located at 12519 State Route 38 in Berkshire. There is a $10 fee per item entry, and all forms are due no later than July 12, 2023.

On the day of the festival, baked good entries should be brought to the Berkshire Fire Station between 8:15 and 9 a.m. The First Congregational Church of Berkshire sponsors the Bake-Off, and all profits will benefit the Helping Hands Food Pantry.

There will be a lot going on that day, including a blueberry pancake breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m., lots of food, local authors, Dan the Snake Man, Story Laurie, a bouncy house, a dunking booth, book sale, basket raffle, art show, live music, and plenty of vendors, just to name a few of the events.

To learn more about the festival, visit https://berkshirefreelibrary.org/.