Sip & Paint Class at the Owego Elks Lodge

July is bringing on the heat, but we will be cool inside getting creative painting glasses. Join local artist Anita Martin for a Sip & Paint class on Wednesday, July 19, from 6-8:30 p.m. at the Owego Elks Lodge, located at 223 Front St. in Owego.

‘Layered lilies’ is a stunning design that gives your glass a beautiful design on the inside and outside surface of each glass, and the color choices are endless.

The class begins at 6 p.m., and the cost for the class is $35 per person.

Anita Martin takes you through all the steps to paint your choice of two white or red wine glasses. All instructions and supplies are included with your fee.

You can reserve your seat by purchasing a ticket at classyglassbyanita.com, or by contacting Anita Martin at classyglassbyanita@gmail.com. A portion of the proceeds from this class will benefit the Owego Elks #1039 Roof Fund.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/classyglassbyanita.