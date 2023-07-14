Riverow Bookshop to host Orville Wright Book Signing on July 15

Orville Wright will be at Riverow Bookshop on Saturday, July 15, from 2-4 p.m. to talk about and sign copies of his latest book, Shuffling Through Life: A Self-Help Guide For Men. Proceeds from book sales will go to Tabor Home for Children in Philadelphia Pa., where Wright lived during 10 years of his youth.

Wright, retired from the Navy, and later IBM, uses both sage advice and wry humor to address what he has observed to be “the pitfalls and opportunities that many men encounter during a lifetime of quiet desperation”.

Material for the book was acquired not only throughout Wright’s career, but also from his roles as a father, stepfather, Rotarian, and community volunteer.

Riverow Bookshop is located at 187 Front St. in Owego. For more information, you can find them on Facebook or call (607) 687-4094.