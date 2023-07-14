Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway of Valor Tribute Ride taking place Saturday

For the 16th year, the community and beyond will form up at Owego Free Academy to depart on a 100-mile escorted ride down Route 38, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway of Valor. The ride is set for Saturday, July 15, and will register participants between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., and then kickstands are up at 11 a.m.

Traveling down Route 38 with a stop in Groton at the American Legion Post 800, riders will also be at the home of Second Lieutenant Terrence Graves, USMC, and a Medal of Honor Recipient. A memorial in his honor is located just down the road from the Legion Post.

Second Lieutenant Graves completed The Basic School, Marine Corps Schools, Quantico, Virginia, in November 1967.

In December 1967, Graves arrived in the Republic of Vietnam, where he was assigned duty as a platoon commander, 3d Force Reconnaissance Company, 3d Reconnaissance Battalion, 3d Marine Division. While on patrol at Quang Tri Province on Feb. 16, 1968, he was killed in action when the helicopter he had boarded crashed after being hit by enemy fire.

His medals and decorations include the Medal of Honor, the Purple Heart, the Vietnamese Gallantry Cross with Silver Star, and the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal.

The ride will also make a stop in Throop, Home of Specialist 4 Robert F. Stryker, U.S. Army. Stryker was a United States Army soldier who posthumously received the Medal of Honor for his actions during the Vietnam War, and his story is nothing less than pure valor.

While serving as a grenadier in a multi company reconnaissance in force near Loc Ninh, his unit was suddenly met with a hail of rocket, automatic weapons and small arms fire from enemy forces concealed in fortified bunkers and in the surrounding trees.

As the battle continued, Spec. Stryker observed several wounded members of his squad in the killing zone of an enemy claymore mine. With complete disregard for his safety, he threw himself upon the mine as it was detonated. He was mortally wounded as his body absorbed the blast and shielded his comrades from the explosion. His unselfish actions were responsible for saving the lives of at least 6 of his fellow soldiers.

Stryker’s awards include the Medal of Honor, Bronze Star, and Purple Heart. The highest honor, however, is the naming of the Stryker Combat Vehicle along with Pfc. Stuart S. Stryker’s honor.

After the stops, the ride will continue up Route 38, and where people will line the streets to welcome the riders; salutes will be rendered as well. The final stop in Hannibal, N.Y. will take place at the American Legion.

VVA Chapters 377, 480 and 704, and the Blue Knights, Chapter 17, are sponsoring the 16th annual Tribute Ride.

For more information, contact Harvey Baker, VVA Chapter 377, by calling (607) 351-9919; Dan Baker, Blue Knights Chapter 17 at (607) 229-8153; or you can view the event at www.cyberspokes.com.