Farmers’ Market Coupons available for older adults

Tioga Opportunities, Inc. recently announced that the Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program is now underway. This program puts coupons that can be used at area Farmers’ Markets into the hands of low-income older adults, helping them to maintain or improve their nutritional health.

If you are 60 years of age or older and have a monthly income of $2,248 or less for a one-person household (or $3,041 or less for a two-person household), you qualify for a booklet of coupons worth $25. Each eligible individual in a household is able to receive a booklet of coupons.

The Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program coupon booklets will be available at Tioga Opportunities, Inc.’s Countryside Community Center, located at 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd. in Owego, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through September 30.

Coupon booklets can also be mailed directly to your home. There will be opportunities to receive them at senior housing sites, mobile food pantries, and at the Farmers’ Market locations in Tioga County.

For more information on these options, call (607) 687-4120.