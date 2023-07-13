Global Leadership Now is creating leaders; Owego program set for July 24-26

GLN is a community designed for young women to thrive. Every summer, young women, ages 13 -17, gather for a transformational 3-day event, Global Leadership Now. This year’s event is planned for July 24-26 in Owego, N.Y.

GLN’s Learning Leadership Event provides empowerment, mentorship, and peer support for girls and non-binary youth to build their leadership skills and put them into practice. Experiential learning and uniquely designed activities allow active participation and ask young women to look deeper into themselves.

If you are a teen who wants to gain confidence, explore your passions, and make new friends in a fun, judgment-free environment, GLN is for you.

Global Leadership Now (GLN) is a comprehensive leadership program in Upstate New York that empowers young women to uncover the leader within. By building self-confidence, creativity, self-awareness, and passion, they become a change-maker for themselves and their community while inspiring others to do the same.

By combining in-person and virtual platforms to deliver a series of interactive workshops, self-reflection opportunities, empowerment activities, mixed media expression, and powerful guest lectures, GLN encourages participants to uncover their motivation, sharpen their skills, grow their relationships, enhance their knowledge, and embody female leadership.

Panels of local female leaders, from a variety of backgrounds, volunteer their expertise, experiences and encouragement when delivering the curriculum, role modeling important situations female leaders face as well as their stories of continuous improvement and resiliency. As a result of the program, GLN graduates have grown in self-confidence and leadership ability and have joined a lifetime network of like-minded peers and professionals who encourage them to apply to the curriculum as they follow their passions.

GLN graduates are raising the stakes and highlighting their newfound leadership skills in their homes, at their jobs, in their classrooms, on the athletic fields – will you be one of them?

GLN’S Learning Leadership Event is July 24-26, 2023. To learn more and register, visit GlobalLeadershipNow.com.