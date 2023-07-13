Athens Senior Citizens Club News

The Athens Senior Citizens Club held their Father’s Day lunch meeting at the Airport Senior Community Hall due to rain and cold weather. Nineteen members attended and one guest enjoyed their “dish to pass” meal of Sloppy Joes, potato salad, veggies, fruit, and lots of desserts.

Ted led them in the Pledge of Allegiance and said prayer before they ate.

The meeting was called to order at 12:45 p.m. Secretary and Treasurer reports were read and approved.

Birthdays are Bill Wall, who turned 100 years old on June 5 and Linda Dimon, on June 14. The group sang Happy Birthday with their guest Frankie singing and playing her guitar. Other fun songs included A Little Bitty Tear Let Me Down, Ashes of Love, Afraid to Tell You How Much I Care, Daddy’s Hands, You Are My Sunshine, and God Bless America.

Raffle winners were Patty Benjamin, Bob Whipple, Judy Biery, Grace Geffert, and Linda Dimon.

Seniors on the mend are Sandra Kinner, Yvonne Cornell, Nancy Smith, Ellen, and others who missed their day together. Special prayers were extended for the Howard Colwell family.

On Friday, July 21, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tina Pickett’s Bradford County Expo will take place at Lynch Bustin Elementary School in Athens, Pa.

The club’s next meeting will take place on Wednesday, July 12, at noon at the Airport Senior Community Hall on Piper Street in Sayre. Hot Dogs and Hamburgers on the grill will be served for all to enjoy. Please bring your own table service, beverage, and a dish to pass. New members are always welcome.