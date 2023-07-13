Gail’s Tails

Hello there! I am a handsome tuxedo cat as you can see. I was a stray in Endicott back in 2020 living with two other cats, peanut and Blondie. One day this lady who was feeding us called Gail and asked her if she could catch us and take us to the vet for shots and to get fixed.

Peanut was friendly and a small tiger who you could pet and Blondie a yellow tabby who would rub on you, but I was the shy one who would come last to eat when people would go away. Well, after we all got fixed my friends went back to Endicott. Gail said she would keep me and work with me until I came to like and trust people.

It took a long time, but over the past year I came to like people and I know my name. If you call me I will come to you. I think I am ready to try a family now.

If you want to give me a chance, call Gail at (607) 689-3033 and ask for the handsome one, Bingo! Donations can be made by calling Gail, or at the Redemption Center in Owego, Up the Creek Consignment, or Endless Mountains Veterinary.