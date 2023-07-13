A commitment to the community

At the Strawberry Festival held last month an Owego Police Department (OPD) member was seen riding a bicycle on the Village streets. It is just one of many initiatives that OPD is implementing in their ongoing community policing program efforts, while also meeting the Village of Owego police reform and reinvention collaborative plan.

OPD Chief Joseph Kennedy shared that one of his officers was officially certified to patrol by bicycle after the first week of June, and explained that patrol officers on bicycles can respond swiftly to an incident, and sometimes faster than by car.

In addition, Kennedy remarked that OPD’s Bike Patrol can help in communications between the officer and the community, such as easing tensions, and where the officer would otherwise be, he said, “Behind the door of a car.”

It is the goal of OPD to add another officer on their Bike Patrol in the future.

To further enhance the relationship between OPD and the community they serve, earlier this year they coordinated a visit with Sonya Bement and K-9 Max to the Owego Elementary School (OES). Max, a Critical Incident therapy dog called upon to assist in OPD’s community policing program, is a valuable contributor during calls that involve traumatic incidents or various crises.

At the Owego Elementary School Bement read her book, Maxi’s Smile, which tells the story of overcoming anxiety and sadness. Today, Max helps adults and children move forward from difficult situations, and according to the book’s description, “Max shows us how to love each other back to health, just like he was.”

Initiatives that have come to fruition at OPD, including adding new officers, have received a helping hand from Senior Pastor Jay Geistdorfer of the Owego Church of the Nazarene. Pastor Jay has been instrumental in assisting Chief Kennedy and other OPD members in acquiring grants for several programs. Pastor Jay has a previous law enforcement background, and where he served for eight years, and is the current OPD Chaplain.

Pastor Jay remarked that he has witnessed changes first-hand, and said, “The initiatives take out the tension between the police department and the community.”

Pastor Jay continued, “The new direction is a positive one,” and he further shared that the results show an increase in OPD’s approachability, and also that they are continually working on being a more trusting presence in the community.

As Chaplain, Pastor Jay has been asked to accompany OPD on various calls, such as assisting officers with EMS life calls, or to help the homeless.

Chief Kennedy remarked, “The homeless community has grown in the last six months,” and then working together with the Chaplain, said that they are helping the homeless seek services, and also encouraging the homeless to get off the streets.

Chief Kennedy noted, “We help the ones we can,” and commended Pastor Jay for his assistance.

And to help those in need of services, OPD, according to Chief Kennedy, has also continued to develop partnerships with A New Hope Center, Catholic Charities, Tioga County Rural Ministry, and others.

Starting next month, Chief Kennedy and Owego’s Mayor, Mike Baratta will invite the public to a Coffee Get-Together, where, during an open forum, local residents can chat with the Chief and Mayor about concerns within the community. Stay tuned for an announcement about dates and times.

Also in the works, mark your calendar for National Night Out on Aug. 1, a community event that brings law enforcement, EMS, businesses and the community together.

Chief Kennedy shared that the purpose of the event is to promote a strong police-community partnership and neighborhood camaraderie, and in turn to make neighborhoods safer and more caring places to live and work.

Last year’s event was a huge success, and Chief Kennedy looks forward to another successful turnout where guests can partake in free food, listen to live music, participate in various activities, and meet and talk to first responders. The event will be held on Aug. 1 at the Marvin Park (fairgrounds) from 5 to 8 p.m.

To reach out to OPD, stop by their station at 90 Temple St. in Owego or call them at (607) 687-2234. Or, to learn more, visit their Facebook page.