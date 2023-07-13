Community invited to support Doug Worthing and his family

On Sunday, July 16, there will be a gathering to support the Worthing family at the Owego Moose, located at 3 Goodrich Rd., from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will include a chicken barbecue, live auction, basket raffles, and more. All proceeds will benefit the Worthing Family.

In August of 2017 Doug Worthing was doing two things he liked to do, driving a race car and helping a friend. Doug, a well-known dirt-track racer, also known as “The Junkyard Jet,” was driving a vintage race car in an exhibition race at the Tioga County Fair when an equipment malfunction sent the car careening off the track and through a wooden fence. Doug sustained serious burns and a debilitating head injury that has resulted in numerous neurological problems, dietary challenges and a continuous uphill battle for him and his family.

This beloved friend, husband, father and grandfather has undergone many challenging medical tests and procedures. His family has tirelessly supported him, and this benefit is a way for the community to contribute to their efforts.

Friends, family and community members are encouraged to attend and help Doug and his family in his continued care and recovery.