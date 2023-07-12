Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of June 26, 2023 through July 2, 2023 there were 133 calls for service, 11 traffic tickets were issued, there were two Mental Health Holds, and the department responded to two motor vehicle accidents.

The department also reported the following arrests.

Thomas J. Smith, age 30 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Three Counts of Forcible Touching (Misdemeanor), Three Counts of Sex Abuse in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor), and Three Counts of Child Endangerment (Misdemeanor) following an investigation of Sex Offense. Smith was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court and was held on $2,500 bail by Justice Grinage.

Christopher L. Pond, age 44 of Elmira, N.Y., was picked up on an Arrest Warrant issued by New York State Police following a Pedestrian Stop at State Route 17C. Pond was turned over to New York State Police custody for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Cullen M. Watson, age 29 of Newark Valley, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in the Third Degree – with intent to sell (B – Felony), Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree (C – Felony), Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree – Packaging (Misdemeanor) and Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree – Scales (Misdemeanor) following a Traffic Stop on North Avenue. Watson was arraigned at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court and was held without bail by Justice Gorman.

Alina M. Gleockler, age 36 of Ithaca, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in the Third Degree – with intent to sell (B – Felony), Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree (C – Felony), Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree – Packaging (Misdemeanor), Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree – Scales (Misdemeanor), Dazzling Headlights (Violation), Broken Windshield (Violation), Switched Trailer Plate (Violation), and Operating a Trailer without Registration (Violation) following a Traffic Stop on North Avenue. Gleockler was arraigned at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court and she was released on her own recognizance.

Grace I. Ide, age 67 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Aggravated Harassment in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor), following an investigation of Harassment on Church Street. Ide was arraigned at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court and she was released on her own recognizance.

David E. Bensley, age 51 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Assault in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor) and Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree (Misdemeanor) following an investigation of a Domestic Violence Incident on Chestnut Street. Bensley was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court, and then Released on his own Recognizance by Justice Boland.



Eric P. Hines, age 27 of Binghamton, N.Y., was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor), and Operating a Motor Vehicle with Suspended Registration (Misdemeanor) following a Traffic Stop on North Avenue. Hines was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.