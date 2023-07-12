Tioga County Property Transactions

On June 29, 2023, property located at 521 E. Front St., Village of Owego, from Dennis Stanton to Gabrielle Bonilla for $68,000.

On June 29, 2023, property located at 36 Brookside Ave. West, Town of Owego, from Lori-Jo Saymn, Margaret Dickerman, Kevin and Thomas Shea to Matthew Franklin for $135,000.

On June 30, 2023, property located at 52 Brookside Ave. West, Town of Owego, from David Monell to Frank Labarron Jr. for $127,500.

On July 3, 2023, property located at 231 Honeypot Rd., Town of Candor, from Darrell Isham to Samantha Jordan for $175,000.

On July 3, 2023, property located at 18 Deerfield Dr., Town of Owego, from Zachary Fish and Dante Ruffo to Sion Parrot for $305,000.

On July 6, 2023, property located at 44 Front St., Village of Owego, from John, Judith and Christine Baust to John and Stephanie Whitmore for $500,000.