Readers’ Column for the week of July 9, 2023

Time to establish a basis for decision-making. Questions to be answered. Is climate change an ever-changing process? Does it happen all day every day? Are the factors involved carbon dioxide, methane, bovine flatulence, water vapor, cloud cover (reflectivity) intensity and duration of sunlight condensation nuclei and others being recorded and available to the public. Tuesday’s high was 72; Saturday’s high was 86. Why? If related to climate change, how? Thank you to others who take the time to share additional unique perspectives. USG – Bock sun.

Well people of New York, here we go again. Now NYSEG is coming to take your meter, which had nothing wrong with it, and put a new meter in place called the smart meter. Now what do you think is going to happen? How much do you want to bet your electric bill is going to go up? I’ll bet you any amount of money I’m right. Where are your politicians? Where are the people who are supposed to be protecting the people out here? What’s going on? I don’t understand it. There was nothing wrong with my meter. Why do they come and take it and put this stupid thing in there? I’ll tell you why. So they can raise your bill. It has to end somewhere, people.

Here we go again, we’ve got a governor that’s worried about climate change, the Green Deal. We’ve got a governor that’s worried about the immigrants. Take a look, here we go, another round of sales tax. Your friends, your relatives, your neighbors; houses, land up for sale because they can’t afford these ungodly taxes. But do we have a government that cares? No. We had one before who didn’t care. The people’s property tax goes up. It doesn’t matter. But we’re going to buy stuff for the immigrants. We’re going to put them up in motels, we’re going to buy them property. When does it end, people? When? When does it end? Nobody wants to do anything about these taxes in the state of New York. Somebody wake up and do something! People are losing their homes!

Move over Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, it looks like you’re going to have some competition in the air.

Is there anybody in the area that can fix laptop computers for a reasonable price? If so, please respond to this column. Thank you.

(2 Timothy 3:1-5) But understand this, that in the last days there will come times of difficulty. For people will be lovers of self, lovers of money, proud, arrogant, abusive, disobedient to their parents, ungrateful, unholy, heartless, unappeasable, slanderous, without self-control, brutal, not loving good, treacherous, reckless, swollen with conceit, lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God, having the appearance of godliness, but denying its power. Avoid such people.

See NYS General Municipal Law, General Municipal Law 6-c-6-e; 6-j-6-n; 10; 11; 39 and Local Finance Law 165.00 as to the allowable investments permitted by our OACSD. For seven months it has been repeatedly asserted that your OACSD BOE has held illegal BOE meetings and withheld scholarship funds from graduates. Ask OACSD’s Press Relations person if this is true or false.

If you want to know about water vapor, LOOK IT UP. You say the data is out there, why are you looking here?

How many birds, insects and pollinators used to live and thrive on the now weed wacked barren banks of the Owego Riverwalk? Why does the village allow just anyone to remove plants along the river on the Riverwalk?

We need sustainable energy simply because it’s cheaper than fossil fuel generated power. If you don’t like solar power, why don’t you make an alternate suggestion instead of crowing about the downside? We are in an excellent geographic area for wind power generation. We should be urging our town to accommodate small wind driven turbines mounted on buildings or as standalone windmills. We could even be supporting the local regional economy, since a manufacturer of these devices is based in Jamestown, N.Y. Wouldn’t you want to slice your electric bill? Let’s attend the next Town Board meeting and put it to them.

Why do we give Chicken Little a public forum? Science may be questioned, but you can’t cherry pick the answers. Anyone who has taken a trip by airplane has visible proof that the earth is round. They can see the curved horizon from their window. Encouraging debate about proven facts lets people believe they can interpret science any which way, regardless of their qualifications. Over 97% of the world’s scientists have stated climate change is real. Why do you think the wildfires have suddenly become a new problem in northeastern Canada? The seas are rising, but somehow the equator is the culprit and deep seawater is suddenly getting heavier by the year? I realize that when you get a negative diagnosis, you ask for a second opinion; but if you just keep asking until you hear what pleases you, you’ll die from willful ignorance and the incompetence of false prophets.

I would like to give a big THANK YOU to the young gentleman that works for Price Chopper for helping my mother last Friday when she locked her keys in the car. Thank you for calling people for her since she doesn’t carry a cell phone. Thank you for staying with her until help came and the refreshing drinks of water because temperatures were probably approaching 90 degrees in that parking lot. Your kindness and caring are greatly appreciated.

Kudos to Dan of Dependable Disposal who made sure he could pick up our trash and recycling in spite of the closed-for-construction Court Street parking lot. Kudos to supervisor Jessie for contacting me and stating the dilemma, and for helping to work out a solution. What a joy to come across people who really care and who do a great job!

National Political Viewpoints

The Donald: His yellow hair will look good in an orange jumpsuit.

Ron DeSantis: “The Florida Furor” Fascist State government banning books – dismissing actual American history. Who mugs Mickey Mouse? It all brings “The Gator State” into real perspective.

Democrats kill a bill for tuition assistance for children of veterans killed in battle, then approve giving illegal aliens free tuition. Let that sink in and pass it on.

The U.S. is third in murders throughout the world. If you remove Chicago, Detroit, Washington DC, St. Louis and New Orleans, the U.S. is down to 189th out of 193 countries in the world. All five cities have strict gun laws run by Democrats.

Does anyone know why the big guy gets so angry when he’s asked questions, especially about his very smart son, Hunter? And are you kidding me? He doesn’t know what bidenomics is? This guy is something else!

So my question to all the Biden supporters is, how long can Joe keep denying that he had any involvement in these underhanded deals with Hunter because he really thinks the American people are that stupid? Somebody needs to tell them that nobody’s buying it.

The GOP at one time stood for Grand Old Party, but since all you foolish people buy into Benedict Donald’s BS, the GOP pretty much basically stands for Government Overthrow Party. Come on, people. How many lies do you people have to continue believing that come out of that man’s mouth? You are so gullible. Easily conned. Let’s get right down to it. You basically stick with them because nobody likes to admit they are wrong. Nobody likes to have been told you made a mistake. Well, you had, I am telling you.

Have you seen what they’re planning? They’re planning to block out the sun to prevent global warming. Come on people, when are you ever going to stand up and say enough is enough? This is so ludicrous, so ignorant. This shows you how stupid these people really are. You’ve got to be kidding me. And not just the White House, look around the country. Look at New York State, and look at California. People, when are you going to stand up and say these clowns have to go? They belong in a rubber room. You are not going to have a world left! They’re ignorant, they’re morons! And Gore still sits there laughing with a pocket full of your money.

Since Biden was elected and the pandemic, I have been saying a Trump DeSantis ticket would be the answer to saving our country. So yes, I agree with you. Hopefully it will happen.

If the economy is doing so great, as Joe says, then why is it that my job was cut? Answer me that.

Another mass shooting in Philadelphia. That does not surprise me at all. I don’t think you people get it. There have been 350 mass shootings so far in America. In my opinion our government is too lenient and tolerant, and they just put up with way too much. Fight fire with fire. I know there are a lot of people out there against the death penalty, but I’ll never understand why. Give them a fair trial and let the chips fall where they may.

“Yesterday the official account of the Republican National Committee tweeted Independence Day greetings with a graphic of the Liberian flag, which has one star, rather than that of the United States, which has fifty. Even more troubling was the tweet from Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) attributing to founder Patrick Henry a false quotation saying, ‘This great nation was founded, not by religionists, but by Christians; not on religions, but on the Gospel of Jesus Christ.’ Historian Seth Cotlar noted that the quotation actually came from the April 1956 issue of a virulently anti-semitic white nationalist magazine, The Virginian.” — Heather Cox Richardson. July 5, 2023.

Well it seems that Hunter Biden left his party favors at the White House before he and Joe went to Camp David. Just think of it. He had to spend the time there with his dad sober. What a long weekend.

July Fourth 2023 was the 51st anniversary of climate scientists predicting an ice age was coming unless we changed our carbon emissions habit. Scientists claimed that by 2000 Europe would be covered by glaciers. In between that bogus prediction and Climate Change we had Global Warming for a few decades. All three of these predictions were made looking at the exact same data, but interpreting it to fit the current weather conditions. Now you know why the biggest and wealthiest globalists making billions of dollars on Climate Change hysteria continue to fly private jets and live in big mansions on the beach.

Why are U.S. tax dollars used to support international security when we can’t protect our own borders? Close all off shore U.S. military bases and station them on the U.S. borders for real national security. Ukraine isn’t a national security risk for the U.S., it’s just Washington DC propaganda to justify the excessive military expenses.

We deserve better, Trump and Biden are the bottom of the scrap barrel. Forget party loyalty and support a candidate that will do what is best for the U.S. and be able to pass the witch hunts before being elected.

With all the killings going on, I’m wondering if it might be time for politicians to stop trying to control weapons and try to figure out why all these people are killing other people for no real reason. If it is truly a mental health issue, perhaps it’s time to consider more inpatient services again. Stop this drive through psychiatry, and get people REAL help.

Is it possible my Democrat friends have even less gray matter between their ears than the vacuum of deep space. The democrats want to ban gas range tops. Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) provides a 30% tax credit for biomass range tops. Follow the logic, biomass creates considerably more CO2 and volatiles into the air than natural gas. NG puts no volatiles into the air. Electric stoves are heated by resistive heating, which is the most inefficient way to use electricity. Biomass -> cut forest -> ferment wood -> ethane, methane, and ethanol -> burn gas. Stupid. What happened to education? Well thought out. One world government; GO TEAM!

Though our county holds a Republican majority in Village, Town and County Government, at the National level the majority for the most part over the previous four 4-year cycles has led us to have the majority rule and direction for our country decided by Democrats. A party that subscribes to and promotes fast moving progressive liberal policies in education, employment, and government subsidized programs. A party who gives no consideration to the term Sovereignty to maintain our borders, which define our nation. Those local Democrat voters must find the direction of their party in conflict with a county / district that subscribes to individual rights over government rights to micro manage their lives. As recently stated: Republicans / Conservatives judge the success of their economic policy by how many folks they can liberate from welfare to become self-sufficient, productive Americans = Economic / Freedom and Liberty. Democrat / Progressive Leftists judge the success of their economic policy by how many people they can force into taxpayer funded government dependence = Economic Control / Tyranny.

A relative received a postcard from Marc Molinaro. This is curious as this person is not affiliated with any party, and isn’t even registered to vote in New York State. When I called BOTH numbers on the postcard on a weekday at 3:30 p.m., so this person could be taken off the mailing list, both phones rang a few times then went to a “busy” signal. Mr. Molinaro, so NOT IMPRESSED! In big red letters on the postcard: “Ready to Serve You”. Yeah, right. If you or your staff are this inept / clueless, that probably carries through in your official capacity. But thanks! I know who not to vote for!