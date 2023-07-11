Johnson City Middle School Principal charged with Luring a Child and Attempted Rape

The Principal of Johnson City Middle School is currently in custody on charges of luring a child and attempted rape. On July 7, 2023, the Broome County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested Daniel Erickson, age 55 of Greene, N.Y., following an investigation into suspicious behavior involving a minor that attends Johnson City High School.

According to the Broome County Sheriff’s office, the investigation found that Erickson had been communicating via Snapchat with a 16-year-old female student, making statements and eventually overt actions to indicate he was going to engage in sexual conduct with the minor. Erickson agreed to meet with the student in a remote location with the intentions of engaging in sexual relations; however, detectives were at the location upon his arrival, and he was taken into custody without incident.

They further explained that communication between Erickson and the minor had been taking place for at least one week prior to his arrest and during that time frame, Erickson had made multiple attempts to meet with her, including going to her home, however, that attempt was foiled when the victim did not come out to meet him.

The initial conversation on Snapchat, they explained, began with Daniel posing as a younger adult and subsequently using his position as the Johnson City Middle School Principal and school district database information to convince the 16-year-old girl who he really was.

On July 5, the Broome County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to the situation and upon the BCSO’s involvement, there was no further risk of harm to the juvenile female at any time.

Sheriff Fred Akshar stated, “I commend our Detective Division for their excellent police work in putting the safety and welfare of this student above all while conducting a thorough investigation that ultimately brought this predator to justice. I’d also like to thank the Johnson City School District and specifically Superintendent Eric Race for assisting in this investigation, cooperating and providing key information throughout.

“As a father, I know this is a nightmare scenario for any parent. We entrust our schools with the care and safety of our children, and to have an individual violate that trust, abuse their power and prey on a very student charged in our schools’ care is beyond disgusting.”

If anyone in the community finds themselves in a similar situation, whether you are a student or a parent of a student, the sheriff’s office emphasized that it’s critically important to come forward immediately and make your school and law enforcement aware.

“A key word in the charges is attempted, because this horrific situation might have been worse if not for the family, the school district and law enforcement all working together to make sure Mr. Erickson was held accountable for his actions,” said Akshar.

As a result of the investigation, Daniel Erickson was charged with Luring a Child, a Class E Felony; and Attempted Rape in the 3rd Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor. Erickson was taken to Central Arraignment at the Broome County Correctional Facility where he was remanded to the Correctional Facility without bail.

The investigation is currently ongoing.