Historical landmark renovations and more at upcoming workshop

The community is invited to Home Central & Habitat Design’s upcoming workshop, planned for July 22, from 10 a.m. to noon, at Home Central’s Showroom and Design Center, located at 133 Central Ave. in Owego.

The workshop will feature a panel of local business owners, and will be moderated by County Historian Emma Sedore who will discuss the historic landmarks they have renovated in the area and the challenges and surprises they have encountered throughout those projects. Participating business owners include Ike Lovelass and Bruce Nelson.

The workshop is free and open to the public, but space is limited so an RSVP to habitatdesign.online is appreciated.

To learn more about Home Central’s Showroom and Design Center, visit https://homecentralstores.com.