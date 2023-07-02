Arrest made in Newark Valley Home Invasion

On June 19, 2023, at approximately 6:35 p.m., the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a home invasion at a residence in the Village of Newark Valley. The caller also reported that a male suspect had just left the area in a vehicle and a description was provided to responding deputies.

According to deputies, a road patrol sergeant observed the suspect driving on Whig Street, performed a traffic stop, and began speaking with the sole occupant of the vehicle, 60-year-old Sean R. Dickenson of Berkshire, N.Y.

During the roadside interaction, the sergeant and a second deputy who arrived to assist noticed several indicators of alcohol intoxication by Dickenson and subsequently asked him to exit the vehicle for a field sobriety test. While outside of the vehicle, Dickenson attempted to grab the deputy’s service pistol from his holster; however, the deputy retained his pistol and Dickenson was taken into custody.

Investigators responded to the residence and their investigation revealed that Dickenson allegedly entered the residence without permission and while armed with a kitchen knife and a crowbar. While inside the residence, Dickenson encountered and threatened to kill an occupant and intentionally caused damage to an interior door and a couch. Dickenson then exited the residence, according to deputies, and engaged in two separate armed altercations outside of the home with a residence occupant and two others.

Dickenson sustained injuries from those altercations and no other injuries were reported. Dickenson was transported to Wilson Hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the altercations and was later charged with several crimes upon his release from the hospital on June 23, 2023.

Sixty-year-old Sean R. Dickenson, of Berkshire, N.Y., was charged with one count of burglary in the first degree, a class B Felony; three counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, class D Felonies; one count of criminal mischief in the third degree, a class E Felony; one count of criminal mischief in the fourth degree, a class A Misdemeanor; and four counts of menacing in the second degree, class A Misdemeanors.

Dickenson was also charged with the following regarding the traffic stop; one count of driving while intoxicated with two previous convictions, a class D Felony; one count of aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the first degree, a class E Felony; one count of attempted criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, a class D Felony; one count of attempted robbery in the third degree, a class E Felony; one count of resisting arrest, a class A Misdemeanor; and several other vehicle and traffic law violations.

Dickenson was arraigned in CAP Court by Justice Patrick Hogan and remanded to the Tioga County Jail in lieu of $50,000 cash bail / $100,000 bail bond or $500,000 partially secured surety bond. Dickenson was scheduled to appear in the Owego Town Court in front of Justice Hogan on June 29, 2023.