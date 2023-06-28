Attitude Matters; When we change our thoughts we change our attitude

Attitude is the foundation stone of all relationships. Are we able to take care of our mind and always have a positive attitude and outlook for everyone. Take out a few seconds today to praise the self and others and see the difference it makes. Recognition does wonders to people’s motivation, attitude and efficiency.

Spiritual wisdom says our attitude for everyone should not only be positive but ever positive, continuously positive. Do you ever wonder what stops us from doing that? Our thoughts. When we change our thoughts, we change our attitude.

So let’s be conscious of our thoughts. Every thought we think is creating our reality. Thoughts are the seeds that create our feelings, affect our attitudes and physical health, shape our relationships, and create the world around us. Thoughts change our life and create our destiny. So we cannot afford even a single wrong thought.

Silence is the very ground of your being, out of which come all your thoughts. The way to silence is through meditation. In silent reflection we can find solutions to create a healthy balance in our life. One solution is to daily check our priorities. Although work is an important part of our life, sometimes we allow work to take priority over everything else.

Visualize a tree. The Self is the seed. Family is the trunk. Work and everything else you do, is the tree. Your priorities cannot be in the reverse order of tree, trunk and the seed. When we change our priorities to be first, self; second, family; and third, work, our attitude changes. You will no longer complain I have no time to balance my work and life.

Getting your life in balance and in harmony begins by caring first for yourself. Distribute your time well. Keep aside for yourself an hour of “me-time” every morning to meditate and exercise. Pause for a minute after every hour to rest and recharge the mind with a few powerful thoughts and to program the mind into right thinking patterns.

No need to make an effort to consciously create right thoughts whenever a negative situation unfolds. The mind is already recharged and automatically starts thinking in the right way. Also, fit in six to seven hours of sleep. Follow set mealtimes and eat mindfully. Spend three to four hours of the day with family.

When our priorities are to first nourish ourselves, second, to strengthen our body and family and friend relationships, we are then energized to put in more than 100% percent at work! Our intuition, decision-making, cooperation and productivity increases. We achieve more in less time as it is based on an attitude of appreciation and love for self, for others, for work and therefore, life itself.

(Yvonne Risely, from Owego, N.Y., can be reached at bkchirya@gmail.com. Sister Chirya is a student and teacher with the Brahma Kumaris World Spiritual University for over 40 years, she has a BSc from Cornell University, and is published in several national and international publications and the Daily Guardian in Delhi.)