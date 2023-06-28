Gail’s Tails

Hello. My name is Sadie. I am 10 years old. I used to live in a big house in Newark Valley with my mom. One day in early May mom got sick and went to the hospital. I waited for her. I slept in our spot on the bed, but she didn’t come back.

A strange lady came to feed me. She kept coming and I kept waiting. Then one day I sat there looking at her and thought, “Where is my mom?” She looked at me and said, “Your momma went to heaven baby.”

She tried to catch me, but I ran under the bed. A few days later she came with a cage. It had food in it so I went and ate it and got stuck inside. I tried so hard to get out I hurt my nose.

She called this Gail person to come and get me and take me to a doctor. While I waited, she let me loose in the bathroom and I rubbed my head on the little girl’s hand.

Gail is taking me to get my shots up to date and have my head looked at on Friday. She wants me to find a nice family where I can live with people who like older cats.

If you want me, call Gail at (607) 689-3033 and ask for Sadie. Donations can be made until the end of June to Gail Ghinger, P.O. Box 435, Owego, N.Y. 13827.