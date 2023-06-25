What’s Happening for the week of June 25, 2023

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

JUNE

Owego Craft Circle, 2 to 3:30 p.m., every 1st and 3rd Saturday through June, Coburn Free Library, 275 Main St., Owego.

Trivia, 1st Wednesday of the month, 7 to 9 p.m., Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego. The cost is $5 per person. The first-place team is awarded a prize at a value of $25. There will be light snacks to munch on, and refreshments will be available for purchase.

Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL) Class meets Tuesday and Thursday at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. This new class focuses on strength, balance, and fitness for adults aged 65 and older. There will be 24 classes plus a pre and post assessment. Registration is required by calling (607) 687-4120, ext. 315.

Meditation with Ed Valentin – Fridays from 1 to 2 p.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. The Meditation sessions will be guided, focusing on breath and healing. For more information, call (607) 687-4120 ext. 335.

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday – Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Suggested contribution of $5 for those 60 and older, and $7 for those under 60. Meal includes entrée, side dishes, beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults meets every Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Caregivers Support Group meets on the 4th Friday of each month at 2 p.m. in-person or via Go-To Meeting. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities Inc. at (607) 687-4120, ext. 315.

The Alzheimer’s Association offers a remote support group the 3rd Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

Newark Valley Food Pantry is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 3 to 4 p.m. They are also open every Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. at 78 Whig St., Newark Valley. For residents of the 13811 zip code areas.

The First-Time Leader Development Program, January through Oct. 3 on every Tuesday of the month, 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Tioga Downs Casino, 2384 W. River Rd., Nichols. For more information, email to tds@tdspi.com, visit www.tdspi.com, or call (607) 221-6191.

Yoga, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Tuesday, Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday in June, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of Park Terrace UMC.

JUNE 25

Candor Annual Open Car Show, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Candor Ball Park, Spencer Road, Candor.

JUNE 26

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office at the High School, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

Spalding Memorial Library Senior Series: Frank Magni / Social Security Administration, 1:30 to 3 p.m., 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa.

Summer Reading Kickoff Party, 2 to 4 p.m., Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten. For all ages. Pizza and drinks while supplies last.

JUNE 27

Popular Mobile Payment Apps, 3 p.m. Virtual only, no registration. From your home computer, tablet or Smartphone, visit tinyurl.com/GFJTC-class at the class time and enter your email. You will be directed to the class video call.

Tioga County Property Development Corporation Special Meeting of the Board of Directors, 4 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego, Economic Development Conference Room 109. Purpose of meeting: NYS HCR – Land Bank Initiative Project Review. Contact Brittany Woodburn by calling (607) 687-8256 or email to woodburnb@tiogacountyny.gov for more information.

JUNE 28

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor.

Walk-up Mobile Food Pantry, hosted by the Food Bank of the Southern Tier and the Apalachin Lions, 10-11 a.m., St. Margaret Mary’s Church, 1110 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Pre-registration is required before June 27 at 8:30 a.m. or until full. To register, call 2-1-1 or visit www.foodbankst.ord/cfd. You can also register when you attend. Bring a cart or bags to carry food.

JUNE 29

ACT Free Community Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

JUNE 30

Depot Friday Nights: Horseshoe Lounge Playboys, 7 p.m., Route 38, Newark Valley. Refreshments available. Bring a lawn chair.

Book Club Friday: Villette by Charlotte Bronte, 12 p.m., Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten.

JULY 1

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

JULY 4

Chicken BBQ, 11:30 a.m. until gone, East Berkshire United Methodist Church, 531 East Berkshire Rd., Berkshire. Takeout only.

JULY 5

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor.

Tioga County Health and Human Services Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Information Technology and Communications Meeting, 9:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Administrative Services Meeting (County Clerk, Historian, Real Property, Tioga County Veterans and Elections) 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Economic Development, Planning, Tourism, and Agriculture Meeting, 1 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Public Safety, Probation, DWI and Coroner Meeting, 2:30 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

JULY 6

ACT Free Community Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

The Needhams, 7 p.m., Sayre Christian Church, 427 S. Keystone Avenue, Sayre Pa. A free will offering will be taken to support the ministry of The Needhams. Call (570) 888-2683 for more information.

Family Night with Story Laurie, 7 to 8 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Tioga County Public Works and Capital Projects Meeting, 9 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Personnel Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Legislative (1st monthly Legislative Workshop) and Legislative Support Meeting, 1 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

JULY 7

Grillin’ and Chillin’, 5 to 7:30 p.m., American Legion Post 401, 263 Front St., Owego. Menu features Ribeye Sandwiches, Burgers and Hot Dogs, with sides or without. The menu may vary from month to month; ages under five eat free.

JULY 8

Cars and Bikes at Otsiningo Park, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., 1 Otsiningo Park, Binghamton. Admission is $12 in advance, and $15 at the gate. For vendor information call Gabe at (607) 723-0656; or for food vendor information call Ray at (607) 772-1005.

Antique Appraisal Day, Registration 10 a.m., Appraisals at 11 a.m., Sayre Historical Society, 103 South Lehigh Ave., Sayre, Pa. The fee for an item is $3 for Sayre Historical Society members and $5 for non-members.

Community Yard Sale, begins at 10 a.m., Caroline Center Church, 719 Buffalo Rd., Brooktondale. Feel free to donate items or you can have a table for $10 to sell your own stuff.

Linden Foster will present his senior organ recital at 6:30 p.m. at the Candor Congregational Church, 134 Main St., Candor. A reception and refreshments will follow.

JULY 9

Cars in the Park, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., car registration closes at 1 p.m., Hickories Park, Route 17, Owego. All vehicles are welcome. For more information, call Pete at (607) 727-1314 or Doug at (570) 247-8082. Vendors can contact Bob at (607) 227-0119, or visit www.triplecitiesstreetrods.com for more information.

The Southern Gospel group The Lesters in Concert on the Green, 6 p.m., East Smithfield, Pa. Bring a lawn chair. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be held in the Federated Church sanctuary. A love offering will be received to benefit the group.