HUD announces continuum of care funding awards

The Southern Tier Homeless Coalition (STHC) recently announced that the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has released the 2022 Continuum of Care (CoC) Competition Awards, resulting in $2.9 million to house and support persons experiencing homelessness in the southern tier.

STHC, also known as the NY-511 CoC, is a group of stakeholders dedicated to addressing homelessness in Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Otsego, and Tioga Counties. Annually, STHC submits a community-wide, competitive application for new and renewal funding for supportive services and housing for community members experiencing homelessness.

This year, HUD awarded over $2.8 billion in CoC funding to homeless housing and service programs across the U.S. and its territories. The CoC program is designed to promote a community-wide commitment to the goal of ending homelessness and is the largest source of federal grant funding for homeless services and housing programs serving people experiencing homelessness.

In 2022, STHC applied for and received full funding for twelve projects, amounting to a total of $2,922,677. That amount includes over half a million dollars in new funding compared to years prior for the following programs:

• Catholic Charities of Tompkins/Tioga was awarded $164,958 to provide transitional and permanent housing to persons experiencing homelessness.

• Delaware Opportunities was awarded $342,703 to provide housing to households fleeing domestic violence.

Will Rivera, President of STHC, stated, “I am thrilled to announce this funding award. The Southern Tier Homeless Coalition is grateful for the continued investment in our communities by the Department of Housing and Urban Development. This funding will empower our membership programs to strengthen our network and provide critical supportive services to those who are unhoused in our communities.”

Renee Spear, executive director for Catholic Charities of Tompkins/Tioga (CCTT), stated, “The funding that the Southern Tier Homeless Coalition has received from HUD to help support agencies to help individuals to have safe and affordable housing is essential.”

The funding that CCTT received is the first time that Tioga County has received this funding. Renee Spear is very grateful for HUD funding that will support women leaving our transitional house and move into their own home. The funding will provide the women with additional rental assistance as well as case management support for a full year.

Catholic Charities in Tioga County opened their first transitional home for women with and without children in November 2021 and this funding will assist the women to the next step with getting into their own home and continue to be supported. This is an exciting opportunity for Catholic Charities to bring this new housing assistance to Tioga County.

If you are interested in learning more about or joining STHC and the commitment to ending homelessness in the Southern Tier, visit https://caresny.org/sthc/ or email to planning_team@caresny.org.