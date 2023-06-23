Lions Clubs of Tioga County hold bi-annual Ti-Li Social

The Lions Clubs of Tioga County (Apalachin, Owego, Spencer-Candor, Tioga-Nichols, and Waverly) held their bi-annual Ti-Li Social for the visually and hearing impaired last month at the Owego American Legion Post 401.

According to the organizers there were 25 guests and 20 Lions participating in a day filled with entertainment, Bingo with fun prizes awarded, and lunch, all provided by the Lions Clubs on a shared basis and at no cost to the guests. They also provided transportation to those that needed it. Andy Turner provided entertainment for the event.

If you know of someone who may qualify and be interested in attending future TiLi Socials, contact Lion Debbie Norton at Debbie.norton1958@outlook.com or Lion Lisa Barber at lbarber573@gmail.com.