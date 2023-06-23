Candor Historical Society to host July Yard Sale Fund Raiser

The Candor Historical Society is holding a special Yard Sale Fund Raiser on Saturday, July 8, at the Candor Town Hall Pavilion from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Not your usual yard sale, this fundraiser is asking for donated items for the sale. So it’s a perfect time to clean out and share your ‘goods’ to help the Historical Society with their operating expenses at the History Center, and to help keep it going.

Your second-hand treasures can be dropped off at the Town Hall Pavilion on Friday, July 7, between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Please note that they cannot take clothing, shoes, reference books, TVs, computers and equipment, or heavy work-out equipment.

The Historical Society looks forward to and appreciates your support in this fun social event. Purchase price for these items will also be a reasonable donation. It’s a perfect time for you to off-load your unwanted items, and for others to find the perfect item they’ve been seeking.

For more information, contact Patti Reichert at (607) 760-7551 or email to pmreich22@hotmail.com.