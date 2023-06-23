The Candor Community Chorus’ July program, “Hear America Sing”, a patriotic event, will be held on Saturday July 1, at 7 p.m. in the Candor High School auditorium. Directed by Jewel Griffith, the chorus will ring in Independence Day with a series of numbers highlighting the annual Fourth of July celebration, as well as the usual recognition of veterans who have served, and those who are currently serving in the military.

“Candor has been an active center for the arts most of the twentieth century,” Hope Van Scoy, a past director, stated. “Over the years, under the direction of Helen Craig, Betty Ives, and Athene Butterfield, many opportunities to sing, dance and act were open to the local thespians and vocalists. The ‘Spirit’ was among us and it grew,” Van Scoy continued.

Although a Candor Community Players and Chorus group was noted as performing in 1937, and continued through the 1960s, today’s Community Chorus began as an ecumenical choir of the churches of Candor. In 1974, Guy Kinney, High School instrumental teacher, was credited with initiating the gathering of interested singers from the area churches for a concert of Thanksgiving. Since then the Chorus has performed dozens of musicals and concerts, as well. The group has been performing two concerts per year, and in many years offered a full-scale musical production, with Brenda Yeier’s long-standing, fabulous accompaniment. Various personalities have directed the chorus, including David Jackson and Jewel Griffith.

In 1976, the Candor Community Chorus presented Little Mary Sunshine, directed by Hope Van Scoy, followed by Lil Abner in 1977. Other performances over the years include Annie Get Your Gun, Damn Yankees, South Pacific, to name a few. The last show was The Smoke on the Mountain Homecoming in 2009.

Their current calendar revolves around a concert the week of the Fourth of July at the Candor High School Auditorium, and a Christmas program, which is performed annually, both in Candor and Spencer. For more information you can contact Linda Padget, president at (607) 341-8672.

Due to COVID, the participation had lagged. The group has recently grown in numbers, and is happy to note that they have had to purchase enough music sheets to accommodate 50 singers.

“We have learned, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. There are no auditions. Everyone is invited to come and ‘make a joyful noise,’” Van Scoy encourages.

Griffith chimed in with her heartfelt thanks; “We are so fortunate to have this group of wonderful singers who get great joy from sharing their love of music with the community. Rehearsals are never dull and laughter is part of the music making!”

There is no entry fee for the concert, but donations are welcomed. Proceeds will help to purchase new music for future presentations, and support the Candor Community Chorus Scholarship that they award to a graduating senior who will be attending a two or four-year program in the field of Fine Arts. Scholarship applications can be obtained through the Candor High School Guidance Department. There will also be a series of local gift certificates that will be raffled the night of the concert.