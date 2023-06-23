Tioga State Bank to present 19th Annual Car and Truck Show

Tioga State Bank recently announced their Annual Car and Truck Show will take place on Wednesday, July 12, from 5:30-8 p.m. at East Waverly Park in Waverly, N.Y.   

Bring your classic, muscle, or antique car or truck and have some fun. The first 110 vehicles receive a dash plaque, and Top 5 trophies will be awarded for spectator show favorites.

For more information about the event, or to register online (for a free gift), visit tiogabank.com/car-and-truck-show.

In case of inclement weather, a rain date has been set for Wednesday, July 19.

