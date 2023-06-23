Healing from Trauma 

If you or a loved one experience or witness a life-threatening event, you may feel extremely upset or confused afterwards. Other effects can include: trouble concentrating or thinking clearly, feeling numb or angry, and sleep or appetite problems. You may think about what happened over and over at first.

Some examples of traumas include: natural disasters, first responder trauma, abuse, combat, serious accidents, or addiction related trauma.

Although your reactions are uncomfortable, feeling this way usually decreases over the next few days or months after the event. Our minds often need time to process what happened and to heal from it. Even after experiencing an intense trauma, many people recover well after two to three months.

Some people continue to feel upset or have mental health symptoms longer. They may need to seek help, such as with a licensed social worker, mental health counselor or psychologist.

Coping tips:

Think in terms of being a normal person who is going through an abnormal event. It is understandable to feel upset after something bad happens. Try not to be angry with yourself for having feelings.

Try to maintain a normal routine as much as possible.

Seek out supportive people in your family who can listen, or just spend time with you.

“Ground” yourself to the present. For example, tell yourself that you are “safe now”, use your five senses to take in pleasant experiences, or play a category game in your mind to help think about something else.

Spend time with a pet if this is comforting.

Try to avoid alcohol or other substance use, as it can delay mental healing or make matters worse.

Reach out for help if needed:

Call Tioga County Mental Hygiene at 687-4000 for assistance.

Check out the National Center for PTSD online for more helpful coping tips for dealing with trauma. Download the free “App” called PTSD Coach from the Veterans Administration.

Call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988/ (Memorize those 3 digits and tell others about it, as it could be a lifesaver!)

Text the national crisis text line at 741741: text the word “HOME” to start.

Know that you are not alone with your feelings and your responses, and that help is available if needed. Healing from unexpected or tragic events is possible with time and/or some assistance.