Find Financial Independence at TOI’s Free Workshop Series

Do you find yourself struggling to choose which bills to pay? Do you wish to take a vacation or purchase a home? Do you want to feel some financial freedom?

Tioga Opportunities, Inc. is committed to empowering individuals and families to take control of their financial future and reach their financial goals. Join them next month to discover the tools and gain the knowledge you need to achieve financial freedom.

This free Financial Independence workshop series will cover topics including money behaviors, needs vs. wants, money space, budgeting, fraud and scams, stress management and dealing with debt.

The workshops will be offered each Friday in July (7, 14, 21, and 28) from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, located at 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd. in Owego.

Participants that attend all four sessions will receive a $50 gift card. This opportunity is open to all community members. This event is free to the public, but registration is appreciated by calling Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.