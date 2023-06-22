Readers’ Column for the week of June 18, 2023

You may call The Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2378 24-hours a day, or email comments to readerscolumn@stny.rr.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any message.

We see the American flag waving so proudly. It gives us a good feeling. We are proud of our country – a country founded by men and women who came here seeking peace. Their faith was the ‘glue’ that held them together. They thanked God for that freedom. In return, God had promised He would never send another great flood to destroy the world. The rainbow was the sign of His covenant.

~

Why all this worry about guns and shootings? There should not be any high-powered rifles on the market – only for our armed forces. If people would stop judging everyone else, if they would learn to treat others the way they wish to be treated, we’d have no more hatred. Parents – be there for your children. Watch them as they leave the house so they do not have guns or knives with them. Teach them to love and respect others.

~

There are those who have begun to realize that COVID-19 and solar panels may share the same levels of openness, accuracy, completeness, veracity and integrity, impending disaster, enthusiastic response, total commitment and then results. Basic information: The earth system receives from the sun, in one hour, energy equal to societal utilization for 1 year. That means 24 hours is equal to 24 years worth in 1 day. We think that setting up devices to absorb and store a portion of this energy will alleviate the absorptive characteristics of bovine flatulence and fossil fuel utilization. Water vapor is totally ignored. There are 10 words in the June 11 edition that address intentional ignorance.

~

Does anyone or can anyone tell me what is going on with the old Rossi Pizza building on upper North Avenue, it seems to be sitting empty for years.

~

Reading this column again and here we have somebody complaining about junk cars. If you don’t like it, put up a fence or move to the city. This isn’t the city; we don’t need that code crap. That’s the Democrat way. It’s their property; they’re paying for it just like you did. You don’t like it, put up a fence. Leave the people alone and let them live on their property the way they see fit. And if you don’t like it, get out of town.

~

I inadvertently mailed two cashier’s checks to an agency two weeks ago and I haven’t gotten them back. I haven’t heard from the agency. I know I mailed them to this agency and I wish they would do the right thing and mail them back.

~

Has anyone else noticed how flat the earth has been getting lately?

~

Do what math? All I I saw was a nonsensical rant as usual.

~

Lower Tobey Road in Apalachin from Old Owego Road, and for three tenths of a mile south and north is an absolute disaster. There are multiple potholes all over it that are in dire need of repair. It’s only a matter of time before suspension parts are flying off of cars and trucks! I have called many times and still nothing has been done. The number listed on Google is no longer valid as they have moved from Delphine Street to Route 434. The numbers to call are dispatch, (607) 223 1296, and Supervisor, (607) 223-1286. I obtained these from the Sheriff’s Department. Please help!

~

Solar panels are not better for the environment. Solar panels produce tons of toxic waste. Some of the compounds are: Cadmium compounds that cause lung, prostate, kidney and pancreatic cancers; Lead, a heavy metal that we all know causes a host of horrible problems; and a bunch of organic compounds that can cause everything from corrosive water supplies to health problems. There is no evidence that rainwater runoff into our water supplies will not contain these chemicals and solar farms are usually constructed in areas that use private wells. If you have a solar farm going up around your house, fight to keep it out! These should not be built near existing homes and wells.

~

The Owego Farmers Market (The 7 Counties Farmers Market) will be back again this year from June 13 through October at 153 Main St. in Owego, N.Y. (Walgreens Parking Lot). The State provides low-income seniors and families with young children with coupons that can be used at the farmers market. We are looking for vendors. If you have vegetables to sell we can work with you so you can be able to accept these coupons. We are also looking for vendors that sell craft items. All vendors must carry Liability Insurance on your business. If you are interested in being a part of this Market you can call and leave a message at (607) 237-2799, or send an email at 7countiesmarket@gmail.com.

~

Just wondering when it became acceptable to ask a person who just lost their last living parent, the parent that they cared for throughout the years, what the contents of the will are? The real answer is it is none of your business. How dare you even ask? It is not an acceptable question?

~

To say the OACSD Board of Education was derelict in their duty to administer the Golden Rule Scholarship of $3 million is a colossal understatement and should make all residents livid. In May 2008 the Dorothy Ryan estate donated $2,400,000 to the Golden Rule Scholarship Fund so as to total $3 million. There is no record that any of this has been spent. This could have easily provided 300 semesters of Scholarships to our graduates and many more had it been properly invested. Parents and taxpayers need to establish a committee to provide oversight and an arrow of community values as this failure to act and the illegal BOE meetings demand our oversight. To our new BOE members, please never let this happen again.

National Political Viewpoints

I see that Pence, the former vice president, is going to be running for president and he’s going to be telling secrets that he knows about Trump. Well, whatever the reason, when they start throwing trash on a former president like that when things that are supposed to be kept between each other, it’s like he’s a traitor himself. So whom do you vote for? Nobody. There must be somebody out there that can be an honest person that you can vote for to run this country. America needs help!

~

Remember when firemen could be called to rescue cats from trees? When policemen walked the beat and they were on a first name basis with the citizens? That’s when America was great, in my opinion. Our government was in support of the people. It didn’t cost $600 plus mileage to be transported by ambulance to a hospital. That was at no cost too, because it was included in our taxes. Garbage and recyclables were included as well. This is all in the past because emphasis has shifted from human beings to corporate interests and their profits to those big stinking conglomerates that destroy, pollute and kill basically anything in their way. To Make America Great Again it starts with the emphasis back on people and not profits where it is now. And we have to start being a good example for the corporate owned government, because they sure aren’t a good example for us anymore. Stop arguing. There are still a lot of God loving people out there. Love thy neighbor, even if he doesn’t love you.

~

How many Republican candidates, good candidates, are going to throw their hat in the ring for the presidential 2024 race? They’re still waiting for a good Democratic candidate to throw his or her hat in the ring. Where are they? I kind of think they don’t have any. How about you?

~

Two weeks ago the Communist Party USA endorsed Joseph Robinette Biden for president in 2024. That seems to be totally apropos somehow.

~

A new Department of Justice report states that the domestic terrorism threat has risen sharply after the Trump led assault on Congress with the Jan. 6 insurrection. Terrorists within the USC that the instruction and Trump has given these far right violent extremists the right to commit heinous acts of terrorism within our country. Far right politicians acting in lockstep with these extremist groups need to be voted out.

~

Twenty members of Trump’s previous Washington Secret Service Agency have been subpoenaed by Jack Smith. Did Trump share classified documents with them that they are not authorized to see? The Secret Service agents have been subpoenaed or appeared before the sitting grand jury and are now in Trump’s many legal problems. Trump ‘s Attorney General, Bill Barr, has stated on at least the four major TV networks about Trump’s unchecked ego and the growing amount of evidence showing Trump’s guilt and legally reprehensible behavior.

~

I find it very disturbing that you Republicans that love Trump so much are so uninformed that you believe that he is innocent and it’s a witch-hunt. He admitted having this stuff and it has been shown that he had these documents that he should not. He admitted to showing them to people he shouldn’t have. He needs to get locked up and go to prison, and you people need to find a new cult master.

~

BRAVO to President Trump for his remarks at Bedminster following his indictment on June 13. His speech was terse, pithy, and Churchillian. God bless him, and God Bless America!

~

This comment is primarily addressed to the person who labeled Biden as a “draft dodger who was exempt for childhood asthma.” As long as we’re casting aspersions on diagnoses for purely political purposes, let’s not overlook the fact that Donald J. Trump was a multi-sport high school athlete (at his $50,000 / year boarding school) who, upon graduation, was suddenly and idiopathically stricken with bone spurs, leaving him tragically unable to serve his country. Despite the unfortunate diagnosis, young Donald soon became the extremely fortunate recipient of $60.7 million from his fabulously wealthy father, which enabled young Donald to purchase his first casino. The rest, as they say, is history. Let’s cool it with the Biden label, shall we? You can disagree with his politics, but at least Biden has non-bourgeoisie roots. Trump is a silver-spoon scofflaw who hasn’t worked a day in his life, inherited everything, has cheated at every opportunity, firmly believes he’s exempt from the laws that govern everyone else, and flies from palace to palace on a 757 airliner that really and truly has 24 karat gold plated bathroom fixtures. Just stop. There’s no comparison between the two men.

~

Much is being said about U.S. weapons for Ukraine. If you believe our government and media, think twice. The weapons don’t cost nearly as much as being said. Further and sadly, they are being used for the exact purpose intended. These weapons were designed specifically for a land war in Europe to stop the Russians. Having the Ukrainians spill their blood fighting rather than American blood is our grand strategy. To say that a 30-year-old missile costs $200,000 is to trust the creative accounting of the government. Half of every dollar for defense hardware comes back to the government as corporate tax, income tax, sales tax, Social Security tax, and on and on. These weapons are coming out of inventory for which U.S. forces have little planned use. This is like a grocer saying the can of soup cost him $1, neglecting the fact that he sells it for $2. There is no imminent threat of Canadian or Mexican panzer divisions massed to attack. HIMARS and Javelins will not stop the invasion south of the Border.

~

“Let us focus instead on a more practical, more attainable peace — based not on a sudden revolution in human nature but on a gradual evolution in human institutions — on a series of concrete actions and effective agreements which are in the interest of all concerned. There is no single, simple key to this peace — no grand or magic formula to be adopted by one or two powers. Genuine peace must be the product of many nations, the sum of many acts. It must be dynamic, not static, changing to meet the challenge of each new generation. For peace is a process — a way of solving problems. So let us persevere. Peace need not be impracticable, and war need not be inevitable. By defining our goal more clearly, by making it seem more manageable and less remote, we can help all peoples to see it, to draw hope from it, and to move irresistibly toward it.” From a commencement address given by President John Kennedy at the American University in Washington, DC, June 10, 1963.

~

In response to the comment about President Biden being a draft dodger, have you heard of Mr. Bone Spurs?

~

Just read the indictment of Trump released to the public. Whoa! Not just a grifting crook, he is also a leaker of state secrets in a league all of his own. How did this bum ever get elected to the highest office? It appears every move he made in office was to feather his own nest and screw America.

~

Please keep this in mind when you think about whom to vote for in the next election. The State Senate Democrats have approved a bill to provide medical care to illegal immigrants because the Feds will pay for it. How many reading this column get free medical care? Where do they think the Feds are getting the money to pay for this? From us, and the rest of the 50 states. This is like Adams complaining that NYC needs help from the State. I don’t live in NYC, and I don’t approve of sanctuary cities, but I am paying for them from New York to California.

~

In 2018 Donald Trump signed a bill into law that could now be used to punish him if he’s found to have taken classified information from the White House at the end of his tenure. That is known as criminal karma. Feel free to Google that. But her emails!

~

Be afraid. There is a double standard where they will go after you relentlessly if they want you. Give me the man and I’ll find a crime. Trump is innocent until proven guilty by a court of law. There is no equal justice for all. Hillary erases information off a computer and nothing happens. Hillary is tied to the phony Russian hoax and nothing happens. Biden has classified documents all over the Northeast in garages, Chinatown and private offices and nothing happens. Every case brought against Trump so far has found him innocent except for calling someone names. That hasn’t stopped them from finding more to go after him on. They do not want that man in the White House again. Why? Because he exposed the swamp and got things done. He cut off money supply to corrupt offices and countries, and he stood up for the American citizens. Listen to different news stations for differing facts to form your own opinion. Whether you vote Democrat or Republican, pick the candidate that will protect this country and us.

~

Republicans believe every day is the Fourth of July, but the Democrats believe every day is April 15. ~ Ronald Reagan

~

Trump was indicted for stealing state secrets as he left office then obstructing and lying about it. Who do you think he sold them to?

~

Do you know who did not get indicted in southern Florida on June 8? Not Hillary Clinton. Not Hunter Biden. Not Barack Obama. Not Nancy Pelosi. Not Joe Biden. Despite republican fever dreams, none of them were even in the running. Just Donald J. Trump, disgraced twice impeached, convicted sexual abuser, indicted in Manhattan, N.Y. and now indicted in southern Florida former president, broke the barrier of being first formally indicted by the federal government.

~

Using cash is the best way to keep the government and those they share it with, most particularly the IRS, from knowing what you are buying and doing. The number of current employees of the IRS is 79,000. Biden just added 87,000 IRS auditors. Think about it, Biden doubled the size of the IRS. No need for this has ever been voiced. What do you think those IRS is going to do to justify their existence? You can’t terminate a federal employee. Hence, what ethical boundaries will they have when operating on a bonus and commission reward basis to root out all those conniving and dishonest middle class families working hard to take care of their children and pay their taxes? If you don’t think this will be weaponized, then you don’t think.