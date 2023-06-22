Owego Police Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of June 5, 2023 through June 11, 2023 there were 97 calls for service, five traffic tickets were issued, the department responded to one motor vehicle accident, and there were three Mental Health Holds.

The department also reported the following arrests.

Marian I. Grechka, age 36 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Harassment in the Second Degree (Violation) following an investigation of a Domestic Incident on Halstead Avenue. Grechka was transported to and arraigned at Village of Owego Court.

Michael E. Riley, age 35 of Nichols, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Possession of Criminal Substance in the Fourth Degree (C – Felony) following a Traffic Stop on State Route 17. Riley was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Brian J Robinson, age 34 of Towanda, Pa., was picked up on a Fugitive From Justice Arrest Warrant issued by State of Pennsylvania, following a Traffic Stop. Robinson was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Nicholas R. Quinn, age 33 of Owego, N.Y., was picked up on an Arrest Warrant issued by Tioga County Family Court. Quinn was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Nathaniel J. Townsend, age 21 of Kirkwood, N.Y., was arrested for Reckless Driving (Misdemeanor), Operating A Motor Vehicle Without Rear Bumper (Violation), Drivers View Obstructed (Violation), and Inadequate Muffler (Violation) following a Traffic Stop on North Avenue. Townsend was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.