Gail’s Tails

Hello. I am Jessibel, pictured on the left (the good looking one with long hair). I am a torti who you met a few months ago. I was supposed to go to a home in April, but the lady saw how long my hair was and said it would be too much trouble too take care of, you know knots and stuff. So here I am back up for adoption.

I want you to meet my siblings, Jinx is my brother, and the tiger and the white with black is the newest arrival, Jupiter. Our sister Josie got adopted already.

We all like other cats and make friends easily.

We came from a large 16-cat colony here in Owego, and at a barn where people just drop off cats that they don’t want. We found a place to eat and share our food with no problem.

We have been with Gail for a while now after being to the vet and getting fixed and our shots. We would love to find a home where we can play and get to know you.

Please call Gail if you want one (or two) of us at (607) 689-3033. Adoptions have been down and so have donations. Gail can’t take in any more of us until some get adopted, so please help her out.

The P.O. Box will be closing on June 30. If interested in donating after that, please message her on Facebook. Bottles and cans can be donated at the Redemption Center in Owego for her cats.