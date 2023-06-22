Happy Fathers Day; Human beings have a Spiritual Father as well as physical fathers

Human beings have a physical father and also a spiritual father, a spiritual parent, God is the Father of the soul, the most complete and perfect personality, who loves and patiently corrects His spiritual children when we go wrong. No one is more specialty and virtue-filled than this Father, the Supreme Soul.

This is the reason he is a living energy who is remembered the most by everyone all over the world. God is one personality throughout time without any weaknesses, and He is our constant Father and Friend. As the highest spiritual energy in the Universe, the spiritual Father’s role reminds us we are eternal souls, separate from our perishable bodies. He teaches right behavior, makes our personality positive, pure and beautiful again.

In soul consciousness, we can get back in touch with God’s light and love and rejuvenate ourselves. Only a thought away, the Creator, our Heavenly Father, is like a spiritual ‘Generator’ whose occupation is to recharge the flat batteries of souls.

When we realize, “I am made in the same image as God my Father; God is light, and I am light”, the light of the soul once again becomes bright and the sorrow and darkness is removed.

But over time our connection to the loving Father has broken and the light of the soul has grown dim. Without taking the help of the power of the Supreme Father, we keep losing our pristine original spiritual energy and continue falling down further in qualities and powers. Our fluctuating mind becomes unstable and causes confusion in our life. It becomes difficult to remain positive and fearless, to see right from wrong. While we souls, and the rest of the universe, are battling the ups and downs of constant change, God remains eternally perfectly stable and constant in qualities.

God, in His mercy, is now pulling our minds towards Himself, saying, ‘Keep your mind with Me.’

Remembering we all have the same Father and are eternally related as brothers and sisters, we spiritual children are transformed. The world will be at peace when we leave aside the external physical differences and accept universal brotherhood under the Fatherhood of God.

Allow yourself to be transformed by this new knowledge and renewed relationship with your Godly Father. When we experience ourselves to be sustained by God, it is easy to keep a happy face. With the feeling of gratitude, we are able to smile about everything. He is Karankaravanhar, The One who is doing and making me do. The love and respect we give to both our fathers makes every day become Fathers Day!

