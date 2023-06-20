Planning underway for the 2023 Tioga County Fair; 164th Annual event planned for August 8-12

The Tioga County Agricultural Society is busy getting ready for the 164th Annual Tioga County Fair, planned for Aug. 8-12 at the fairgrounds in Owego, N.Y. Things will kick off with the Painted Pony Championship Rodeo on Tuesday, Aug. 8 at 7 p.m. Fairgoers will see professional riders from all over competing in Bull riding, bronco busting, barrel racing, calf roping and more. Also in attendance will be regional rodeo Queens.

New this year is the ATV and Dirt Bike Rodeo on Thursday. Riders will traverse a short, timed obstacle course for their share of the $1,000 purse. The Dash for Cash features local horse riders competing for cash prizes on Thursday, too. Truck and Tractor Pulls highlight Saturday’s Grandstand entertainment.

The ever-popular Demo Derbies are Wednesday and Friday nights.

Admission to the fair is $15 per person and includes all rides, all of the grandstand shows, all of the midway shows, the petting zoo, 4H Livestock exhibition, and parking.

Vendor slots are still available. Email to ejscolefarm53@gmail.com or call (607) 972-1454 for vendor questions.

Visit tiogacofair.com for more information, or Follow the Tioga County Fair on Facebook.