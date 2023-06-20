OFA’s Senior Car Parade planned for Thursday

The OFA Senior Car parade is planned for June 22, and will depart from Apalachin Elementary School at 6 p.m. Pictured are graduates from 2020, followed by first responders. (File Photo / JoAnn R. Walter)
June 20, 2023
A new tradition continues for OFA Seniors graduating this month. The Senior Car Parade is planned for June 22.
What started as an alternative way to celebrate the occasion of graduation in 2020 due to the pandemic has since become an event that students, families and the community look forward to.
Graduating seniors, friends and family will help decorate vehicles, and local first responders will also be part of the parade.
The car parade will depart from the Apalachin Elementary School, located on Pennsylvania Avenue, at 6 p.m. and will take the same route as last year. The parade will travel north for a short distance on Pennsylvania Avenue, turn left onto West Main Street, and continue through Apalachin with arrival at OFA shortly after.
Residents can cheer on the seniors as they roll through town.
OFA’s graduation ceremony will take place on June 23 at the Christy J. Valvo Stadium located on the OFA campus. The ceremony begins at 6 p.m., with a rain date of June 24 at 10 a.m.
