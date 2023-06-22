Local Girl Scout’s effort benefits community

Tioga Central ninth grader, Anna Kithcart, was awarded a Girl Scouts Silver Award at an annual ceremony held on June 14, 2023 at Kirby Park in Nichols, N.Y.

The ceremony gathered together five Girl Scout Troops from the Tioga Center-Nichols Service Unit, along with their families and friends.

Anna’s Silver Award is the highest award that a Girl Scout Cadette can earn. She earned the distinguished award by taking on a project that benefits the immediate communities. A Gaga Ball Pit was added at Kirby Park, and located near the playground and pavilion.

Gaga ball is known as a gentler version of dodgeball. Typically played in an octagon-shaped pit, players attempt to oust opponents by hitting them below the knee with a ball. The last player left in the pit wins. From various sources, the game originated in Israel in the 1970’s, and the term gaga means “touch-touch” in Hebrew.

Anna explained, “I wanted to add something to the park that would allow children to have more fun.”

The Gaga Ball Pit was dedicated in memory of local resident, Tara Cofone, who passed away in 2021. Remembered as a positive role model to young people in the community, Tara was involved with Girl Scouts for nearly two decades, and in 2020 was awarded the Girl Scouts Volunteer of Excellence Award. A plaque was placed in Tara’s honor at the ball pit, and Cofone’s husband and family attended the event.

Anna shared, “Tara was always about the kids playing and having fun.”

To accomplish her Silver Award, Anna approached officials in Nichols regarding her plan, and worked through issues of where to exactly place the pit due to flood plain concerns. Anna also had to seek out approvals for her proposal from the Girl Scout Council. Next, she reached out to area businesses and individuals to fundraise the money necessary for the project, and then purchased all materials.

Anna remarked, “My favorite step was building the pit and putting sand in it.”

Anna acquired help from two sister scouts as well as from her father, Chris, who is skilled in construction work.

The Gaga Ball Pit was officially completed just before the little league baseball season kicked off in the spring, and Anna commented that she has received only positive feedback about the new addition to the park.

Some flooding occurred at the park shortly after completion, and which resulted in adding more sand to the pit. Going forward, the Village grounds and maintenance crew will oversee the pit at Kirby Park, although Anna said that she will also stop by on occasion to check it.

Looking ahead, Anna will consider options for the Gold Award in Girl Scouts, which would entail a 70-hour project requirement. For her Silver Award, a 50-hour project, Anna received a certificate from the Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways, a Proclamation from State Senator, Thomas O’Mara, and a special pin at the ceremony affixed by her mother, Becky.

Kirby Park is a go-to recreational area in Nichols. It is home to little league and soccer, features a playground, walking trail, and now a new Gaga Ball Pit, and is a popular spot for celebrations and other events. It is also home to The Kirby Band, one of the oldest continuously performing bands in the U.S., dating back to 1876.