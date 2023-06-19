A Pastor’s Thoughts; ‘Go into the city…’

As the time for Passover drew near, the Gospel of Mark recounts that Jesus sent two of his disciples ahead of the group to make all the preparations. “Go into the city and a man will meet you, carrying a jar of water. Follow him” (Mk 14: 13). It began with brief instructions, and the preparations were made not only to celebrate the Passover, but also to institute something new. Christians give a particular name to this event the night before Jesus died: the Last Supper. A precious gift was entrusted to the Apostles, and He commanded them, “Do this in memory of me” (Lk 22:19).

If you found yourself in the village of Owego this past Sunday afternoon, June 11, you may have seen a curious sight. Over 100 Catholics from Tioga County and beyond gathered at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church on Main Street to celebrate this gift. From the Church they went “into the city” in a solemn procession, with song and incense and joy.

In a 2008 homily before a similar procession, Pope Benedict XVI asked, “Without the God-with-us, the God who is close, how can we stand up to the pilgrimage through life, either on our own or as society and the family of peoples? The Eucharist is the Sacrament of the God who does not leave us alone on the journey but stays at our side and shows us the way.”

It is from this closeness of God-with-us that joy springs. This Eucharist was the gift Christ left us at the Last Supper. Catholics believe with confidence what Christ Himself taught us about it. He described this gift not as mere symbol, but as a profound reality. This teaching was clear and at length – and at the cost of those who left His company – in chapter 6 of the Gospel of John.

It is not coincidental that, on Sunday, Catholics celebrated the Solemnity of the Most Holy Body and Blood of Christ. This year, the Gospel reading was a selection taken from that chapter of John (6:51-58). There are more references to “life” in this passage than there are verses. There are three references in the first verse alone: “I am the living bread that came down from heaven; whoever eats this bread will live forever; and the bread that I will give is my flesh for the life of the world.”

That which He “will give” in John 6:51 was given at the Last Supper and remains with us today.

Between these two events, Christ would say, “I came so that they might have life and have it more abundantly” (Jn 10:10). It is a great source of encouragement that we are not estranged from this fount of life when Christ ascended into heaven.

For those who participated, Sunday’s procession was not just a way to enjoy the weather or get some exercise. Walking with Christ in procession was a metaphor for living as a Christian. Christ did not leave us orphans, but declared Himself the “way” and came to walk with us in our own journey through life. Can any Christian want to walk alone? There is a danger we might end up lost.

As Pope Benedict also observed, “Indeed, it is not enough to move onwards, one must also see where one is going! ‘Progress’ does not suffice, if there are no criteria as reference points. On the contrary, if one loses the way one risks coming to a precipice, or at any rate more rapidly distancing oneself from the goal.”

We seek to remain ever anchored to the God who took flesh and revealed Himself.

Life means more than a pulse. However we might imagine this “abundant life,” it’s clear we will not achieve it if we check our faith at the door of the church when we exit. So we went “into the city” on Sunday, literally, with Christ. May all Christians seek to remain in close contact with the One who is the way, and accompanies us on it, if we let Him.