Take Care of Your Mind; To rest the mind apply a FULL STOP for one minute every hour

Having good mental energy is a daily necessity, not a random luxury. Regular rest and recharge helps our mind function to its full potential. If we don’t rest the mind, our mind becomes tired from the creation of clutter of wrong thoughts and emotions.

Why take care of your mind! Your thoughts take care of your body, your relationships, your work, your life and even your destiny.

Every thought creates vibrations. Vibrations are like sound waves; no obstacle can stop them. So we cannot afford even a single wrong thought.

The best time to awaken both body and spirit is in the early morning. The first half hour of conscious awareness will be the foundation of your day. We are fresh, in solitude, and the vibrations of the world are at their calmest. It is not surprising that you will find all experienced meditators and yogis up with the dawn, inviting the sun of spirit to shine into the heart of their soul. The good vibrations you create and nurture within at the start of each day will then silently touch everyone with whom you come into contact.

To rest and re-program the mind with right thinking patterns, take a Full Stop! Pause to look within to check and see if your mind is fine. Practicing self-care by regulating the traffic of thoughts and rejuvenating the mind takes 1 minute after every 59 minutes and is an easy and effective way to return to peace and happiness. When we do this, it is spiritually stated, the rest of the hour will automatically be taken care of!

If your mind is disturbed, talk to yourself and nourish your mind by feeding it with a few powerful thoughts. By counseling your mind, it understands and calms down; it learns which thoughts are right and which are not. In that way whenever an external negative situation unfolds, the mind has already been cleaned and recharged and does not need to consciously create right thoughts. It automatically starts thinking in a right way and empowers you to go back into the scene being powerful and protected.

Remind yourself every morning, I am a powerful being; I remain stable, calm and happy in every situation.

The practice of 30 minutes of meditation in the morning, one minute of traffic control of mind after every hour and 10 minutes of meditation in the night will keep you energized, at home, at work, and even after returning home at evening.

Follow this, see how your tiredness disappears and how efficient your mind remains throughout the day.

(Yvonne Risely, from Owego, N.Y., can be reached at bkchirya@gmail.com. Sister Chirya is a student and teacher with the Brahma Kumaris World Spiritual University for over 40 years, and is published in several national and international publications and the Daily Guardian in Delhi.)