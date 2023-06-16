Recycling at this year’s Strawberry Festival

The Village of Owego Climate Smart Community (CSC) Task Force and Residents Allied for the Future of Tioga (RAFT) have joined forces and initiated a recycling program at the 2023 Strawberry Festival in Owego, N.Y. Ellen Pratt, Tioga County Sustainability Manager, helped them.

Pratt obtained 15 recycling bins to collect recyclable cans and bottles on Friday and Saturday. The Owego Free Academy Future Farmers of America (FFA) members, led by Alexis Davis and Derek Hill, were key to the project, as they will be emptying the full recycling bags.

The Fifth Avenue Returnable Center and the Owego AutoZone aided this effort. The biggest contributor, however, is you; when you deposit recyclable and returnable cans and bottles in the blue recycling bins at Strawberry Festival you are helping the effort.