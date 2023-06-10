Gallery Forty-One announces June Member of the Month

Gallery 41, located on Lake Street in Owego, recently announced Kirk Madsen as their June Member of the Month. They wrote, “Kirk Madsen’s love for art was planted and nurtured as he watched his father, Viggo Holm Madsen, create prolific artwork.”

Kirk’s father was especially known for his print work and experimenting with many materials to expand the medium. Kirk’s favorite method of his father’s work was batik, an artform of dying using wax.

This inspired Kirk to seek a career in art, and he attended SUNY New Paltz in the arts program. While in college, he left the realm of visual art to venture into music. But after 25 successful years, he returned to handcrafted art.

Kirk has become very skilled in the dying of fabric to create beautifully colored patterns on a wide variety of items including dresses, totes and wall hangings, using many different inks and techniques such as Japanese Shibori, ice dye, and batik.

Kirk is always experimenting with new tools, as well, using both natural and man-made implements. And with an eye for complimentary colors, the results are always dynamic

Visit Gallery 41 to see Kirks bright and enlivening abilities. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the first and third Sunday of the month from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, visit: www.galleryfortyone.com, www.facebook.com/Gallery41Owego, or www.instagram.com/gallery41owego. The gallery can also be reached at (607) 687-2876.